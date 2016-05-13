Edition:
Pfizer Ltd (PFIZ.NS)

PFIZ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,724.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.30 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs1,722.15
Open
Rs1,720.05
Day's High
Rs1,734.00
Day's Low
Rs1,712.00
Volume
6,547
Avg. Vol
12,452
52-wk High
Rs1,957.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,642.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Piramal Enterprises to buy 4 brands from Pfizer Ltd
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Piramal Enterprises Ltd : To acquire four brands from Pfizer Limited for its consumer products business; deal for consideration of 1.10 billion rupees .  Full Article

Pfizer Ltd March-qtr net profit up about 57 pct
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Pfizer Ltd : March-quarter net profit 669.7 million rupees versus net profit of 426.8 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 5.09 billion rupees versus 4.56 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

Pfizer Ltd recommends dividend of 15 rupees per share
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Pfizer Ltd : Recommended a dividend of inr 15.00 per equity share of inr 10/- each (150%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2016 .  Full Article

Pfizer Ltd announces appointment of managing director
Friday, 18 Mar 2016 

Pfizer Ltd:Says board has appointed S. Sridhar as managing director of the company, with effect from March 18, 2016 for a period of five years.  Full Article

Pfizer Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Pfizer Ltd signs deal to buy Neksium brand from AstraZeneca AB, Sweden

* Says entered into an acquisition agreement with AstraZeneca AB, Sweden

