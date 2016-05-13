Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Piramal Enterprises to buy 4 brands from Pfizer Ltd

Piramal Enterprises Ltd : To acquire four brands from Pfizer Limited for its consumer products business; deal for consideration of 1.10 billion rupees .

Pfizer Ltd March-qtr net profit up about 57 pct

Pfizer Ltd : March-quarter net profit 669.7 million rupees versus net profit of 426.8 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 5.09 billion rupees versus 4.56 billion rupees year ago .

Pfizer Ltd recommends dividend of 15 rupees per share

Pfizer Ltd : Recommended a dividend of inr 15.00 per equity share of inr 10/- each (150%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2016 .

Pfizer Ltd announces appointment of managing director

Pfizer Ltd:Says board has appointed S. Sridhar as managing director of the company, with effect from March 18, 2016 for a period of five years.