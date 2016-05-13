Pfizer Ltd (PFIZ.NS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Piramal Enterprises to buy 4 brands from Pfizer Ltd
Piramal Enterprises Ltd
Pfizer Ltd March-qtr net profit up about 57 pct
Pfizer Ltd
Pfizer Ltd recommends dividend of 15 rupees per share
Pfizer Ltd
Pfizer Ltd announces appointment of managing director
Pfizer Ltd:Says board has appointed S. Sridhar as managing director of the company, with effect from March 18, 2016 for a period of five years. Full Article
BRIEF-India's Pfizer Ltd signs deal to buy Neksium brand from AstraZeneca AB, Sweden
* Says entered into an acquisition agreement with AstraZeneca AB, Sweden