Pfleiderer Announces Share Buy-Back Of Up To 3.2 Mln Shares At 37.5 Zloty/Shr

Jan 19 (Reuters) - PFLEIDERER GROUP ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT IS GOING TO BUY UP TO 3.2 MILLION OF OWN SHARES AT 37.5 ZLOTY PER SHARE.OFFERS WILL BE ACCEPTED BETWEEN JAN. 19 AND FEB. 2.

Pfleiderer Group Sets Up 38.7 Mln Zloty Provisions

Jan 19 (Reuters) - PFLEIDERER GROUP ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT AND ITS UNIT HAS SET UP PROVISIONS AMOUNTING TO 38.7 MILLION ZLOTYS.THE RESERVES HAVE BEEN SET UP IN RELATION TO FINES IMPOSED ON THE COMPANY AND ITS UNIT BY POLAND'S OFFICE OF COMPETITION AND CONSUMER PROTECTION (UOKIK).UOKIK IMPOSED FINES OF 16 MILLION ZLOTY ON PFLEIDERER GROUP PFLP.WA AND OF 19.8 MILLION ZLOTYS ON PFLEIDERER WIERUSZOW IN DEC. nFWN1OS02X.ALSO IN DEC. PFLEIDERER GROUP SAID IT PLANS TO APPEAL AGAINST THE UOKIK'S DECISION nFWN1OS07T.

Pfleiderer Group Plans To Appeal Against 36 Million Zloty Fine

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Pfleiderer Group SA ::SAYS PLANS TO APPEAL DECISION ON 36 MILLION ZLOTYS FINE IMPOSED BY ANTI-MONOPOLY REGULATOR.

Pfleiderer Group Q3 net profit down at EUR 449,000

Nov 7 (Reuters) - PFLEIDERER GROUP SA ::Q3 NET PROFIT EUR 449,000 VERSUS EUR 9.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Pfleiderer Group Q3 EBITDA up at EUR 30.1 mln

Oct 26 (Reuters) - PFLEIDERER GROUP SA ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY PRELIM Q3 REVENUE 244.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 237.3 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO.PRELIM Q3 EBITDA 30.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 25.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO.

Pfleiderer Group buys back 3.2 mln own shares for 152.0 mln zlotys

Oct 12 (Reuters) - PFLEIDERER GROUP SA ::BUYS BACK 3.2 MILLION OWN SHARES FOR 152.0 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TOTAL UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PLAN.TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF ACQUIRED OWN SHARES IS 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS AND REPRESENTS AROUND 5 PERCENT OF CO'S SHARE CAPITAL.

Pfleiderer Group plans to buy back up to 10% of its own shares

May 26 (Reuters) - PFLEIDERER GROUP SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS WILL VOTE ON JUNE 21 ON SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO 6.5 MILLION SHARES REPRESENTING JOINTLY NO MORE THAN 10 PERCENT OF THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL.SHARES TO BE ACQUIRED AT PRICE OF NOT LESS THAN 0.33 AND UP TO 60.00 ZLOTY PER SHARE.

Pfleiderer Grajewo SA management to recommend FY 2015 dividend of 1.0 Polish zloty per share

Pfleiderer Grajewo SA:Its management board decided to recommend FY 2015 dividend of 1.0 Polish zloty per share or 64,701,007 zlotys in total.

WSE announces changes in mWIG40 index, Pfleiderer Grajewo SA to join mWIG40 index

Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):After end of trading session on March 18 shares of Pfleiderer Grajewo SA will join mWIG40 index.

Pfleiderer Grajewo SA appoints Richard Mayer CFO

Pfleiderer Grajewo SA:Appoints Richard Mayer member of the company's management board - chief financial officer (CFO).Rafal Karcz will continue his service at the company as member of management board and chief administration officer.