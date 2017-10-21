Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co ::P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock to participants in the procter & gamble U.K. share investment scheme .

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co ::P&G files for potential debt shelf offering; size not disclosed .

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co ::P&G sees FY 2018 dividends of about $7.5 billion; sees FY 2018 direct share repurchase between $4 billion to $7 billion - Presentation.

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co :P&G announces first quarter earnings.Q1 core earnings per share $1.09.Q1 earnings per share $1.06 from continuing operations.Q1 sales $16.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $16.7 billion.Q1 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.P&G - ‍P&G said it is maintaining its guidance for organic sales growth in range of two to three percent for fiscal 2018​.P&G - qtrly ‍beauty segment organic sales increased five percent versus year ago​.P&G qtrly ‍organic sales increased one percent​.P&G - qtrly ‍fabric and home care segment organic sales increased two percent versus year ago driven by gains in fabric care​.P&G - qtrly ‍baby, feminine and family care segment organic sales decreased one percent versus prior year​.P&G - ‍estimates all-in sales growth of about three percent for fiscal 2018​.P&G - ‍maintains expectation for fiscal 2018 core earnings per share growth of five to seven percent versus fiscal 2017 core eps of $3.92​.P&G - ‍on track to deliver its targets for fiscal year​.P&G - ‍fiscal 2018 gaap eps estimate includes approximately $0.10 per share of non-core restructuring costs​.P&G - ‍maintaining fiscal 2018 core eps growth estimates despite over $100 million commodity cost headwinds from hurricanes that impacted gulf coast in Sept.​.P&G - fiscal 2018 ‍all-in GAAP earnings per share are expected to decrease 26 pct to 28 pct versus fiscal year 2017 GAAP EPS of $5.59​.

Oct 10 (Reuters) - P&G -:CEO David Taylor- "very happy with the outcome of this preliminary vote"‍​.CEO David Taylor says met with Peltz after vote, shook hands and said we will work together.CEO David Taylor says proxy solicitors sent note to Taylor saying prelim vote showed 11 P&G directors were re-elected; does not have actual vote count.CEO David Taylor says as institutional investors voted late in process, it's difficult to get definitive result; does not know exactly how institutions have voted.

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co ::P&G declares quarterly dividend.P&G - ‍declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6896 per share on Common Stock and on Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock​.

Soros Fund Management: Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Nordstrom - SEC filing . Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Procter and Gamble Co . Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in PepsiCo Inc . Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Harley Davidson Inc . Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in J C Penney .Soros Fund Management - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016.

Trian Fund Management:Takes stake in Procter & Gamble of 6.4 million shares - SEC filing.

Procter & Gamble Co : CFO on conf call- wage inflation an increasing challenge in many developing markets . CFO on conf call- will not compete in the lowest price tiers . CFO on conf call- will make about $22 billion in dividend payments, share exchanges and share repurchases in FY2017 . CFO - in China, need to make much more progress in babycare, have some challenges in wholesale market and specialty channels Further company coverage: [PG.N] ((bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Procter & Gamble Co : P&G announces first quarter earnings . P&G said it is maintaining its projection for organic sales growth of approximately two percent for fiscal 2017 . P&G announces first quarter earnings . Q1 earnings per share $1.00 from continuing operations . Q1 earnings per share $0.96 . Q1 sales $16.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $16.49 billion . Qtrly organic sales rose 3% . Procter & Gamble co - P&G continues to estimate all-in sales growth of about one percent for fiscal 2017 . Q1 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Procter & Gamble - sees combined headwinds of foreign exchange and minor brand divestitures to reduce sales growth by about one percentage point in 2017 . Procter & Gamble Co - maintains its expectation for core earnings per share growth of mid-single digits versus fiscal 2016 core eps of $3.67 . 2017 all-in GAAP earnings per share are expected to increase 45% to 50% versus fiscal year 2016 gaap eps of $3.69 . P&G - fiscal 2017 GAAP EPS estimate includes about $0.10 per share non-core restructuring costs and $0.13 per share charges related to debt retirement .Included in 2017 GAAP EPS guidance is a significant gain from divestiture of 41 beauty brands to coty inc.