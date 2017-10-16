Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Premier Gold Mines reports third quarter production results

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Premier Gold Mines Ltd :Premier reports third quarter production results.Premier Gold Mines Ltd - ‍quarterly gold production includes f 26,677 ounces​.Premier Gold Mines Ltd - qtrly ‍silver production of 82,856 ounces​.Premier Gold Mines Ltd- ‍ Q3 gold sales of 37,920 ounces at an average realized price of US$1,282 per ounce​.Premier Gold Mines Ltd - ‍mining potential of phase 1 pit is currently under review and if approved, development could begin in early 2019​.Premier Gold - ‍during Q3, production was impacted as a result of operating team assisting local community in suppressing a brush fire near mine site​.

Premier Gold Mines provides update on South Arturo project

Premier Gold Mines Ltd : Premier provides South Arturo project update . Ore from company's 40%-owned South Arturo mine is now being processed at Barrick's Goldstrike mine processing facility . Initial gold production seen ramping up in Q3 with attributable gold production to premier 80,000 ounces during calendar year .Premier expects South Arturo will be cash flow positive for year net of capital.

Premier Gold Mines to buy Mercedes Mine from Yamana Gold Inc for $140 mln

Premier Gold Mines Limited : Signs definitive agreement to purchase Mercedes Mine from Yamana Gold Inc. . Agreed to buy all shares of Yamana's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, which indirectly owns interests in mercedes mine, for $140.0 million .Intends to fund cash component of purchase price from sources of capital available.

Premier saus enters US$45 mln financing arrangements with Orion

Premier Gold Mines : Premier enters into us$45 million financing arrangements with orion with opportunity for up to us$400 million in acquisition or development financing . Credit facility will bear interest at 6.0% per annum,which shall only be payable on amount drawn, and will mature on june 30, 2018 .Entered subscription agreement with orion; orion agreed to subscribe for us$15 million shares at subscription price of cdn$3.05per share.

Pure Gold Announces Agreement to Sell Non-Core Assets to Premier Gold for $5 Million Plus 1% NSR

Pure Gold Mining Inc:entered into a binding letter of intent with Premier Gold Mines Limited to sell certain non-core claims ("Buffalo Claims") currently owned by Pure Gold that are contiguous with Premier Gold's Hasaga property.sale of 28 mining claims adjoining Premier Gold`s Hasaga property represents about 10% of the area held under the Madsen Gold Project and does not include any of infrastructure or mineral resources associated with Madsen Mine, nor does it include any of Co's primary exploration targets.While the Buffalo Claims are known to host gold mineralization on the margins of the Dome Stock granodiorite, they do not host the mafic-ultramafic contact that Pure Gold has been successfully targeting for high-grade gold mineralization.On closing it is anticipated that the Company will have approximately $7.1 million in cash and short-term investments to continue to advance its exploration and development efforts at Madsen.Macquarie Capital Markets Canada Ltd. is acting as financial advisor to Pure Gold with regard to the sale.

Premier Gold announces non-brokered private placement of up to $7,250,000

Premier Gold:Intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,500,000 common shares that are "flow-through shares" at a price of $2.90 per Flow-Through Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $7,250,000.