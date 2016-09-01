Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Poland's PGNiG to sell gas to PGE utility for PLN 2 bln

PGNIG , PGE : Poland's state-run gas firm PGNiG will supply around 2.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas to another state-controlled power group PGE for around 2.2 billion zlotys ($561.67 million), PGNiG said on Thursday. . The contract was signed on Aug 30 and will be binding by Oct. 1 2019, but could be extended by Jan. 1 2023, the company also said. Further company coverage: [PGN.WA] [PGE.WA] ($1 = 3.9169 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig) ((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Polimex unit in consortium secures 97 mln zloty contract

Polimex : Its unit, Polimex Energetyka Sp. z o.o., in a consortium secures 97.0 million zloty ($25.4 million) construction contract from PGE Gornictwo i Energetyka Konwencjonalna SA . Its unit's participation in the consortium is 55.7 percent, the other member of the consortium is Germany-based Doosan Lentjes GmbH . The contract is for a flue gas desulphurization installation .PGE Gornictwo i Energetyka Konwencjonalna is a unit of PGE SA .

PGE says estimates H1 net profit at about PLN 0.5 bln

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA : Poland's top utility PGE said on Wednesday it sees its consolidated net profit in the first half of 2016 at about 0.5 billion zlotys ($125.63 million). . PGE also said it estimates its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at about 3.1 billion zlotys in the first-half. .The company is to publish official first-half results on Aug. 9..

Poland's PGE says looking at foreign assets for sale in Poland

: Poland's largest utility PGE is looking at local assets put up for sale by its French rivals EDF and Engie , PGE's CFO Emil Wojtowicz told reporters on Wednesaday. . Wojtowicz added that does not mean PGE is interested in buying the assets. Further company coverage: [PGE.WA] (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski) ((adrian.krajewski@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Poland's PGE says plans dividend at 0.92 zlotys/shr

PGE SA : Poland's biggest power producer PGE said on Tuesday that it plans to pay out a dividend of 1.72 billion zlotys ($432.7 million) or 0.92 zlotys per share from 2015. .The state-run firm booked a net loss of 3 billion zlotys in 2015 as it had to write down the value of some of its assets, but it said it will spend on dividend 40-50 percent of its adjusted net profit which stood at 4.3 billion. [nFWN1890N1].

PGE says to spend 40-50 pct of 2015 adjusted profit on dividend

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA : Poland's biggest power firm PGE will recommend dividend payout for 2015 in line with its policy which envisages spending 40-50 percent of adjusted net profit on dividend, the company's chief executive officer said on Thursday. . PGE posted a net loss of around 3 billion zlotys in 2015 as it had to write down the value of some of its assets. The group's net profit adjusted by the impairment stood at 4.3 billion zlotys. Further company coverage: [PGE.WA] (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski) ((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com;)).

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA signs investment agreement to buy shares in Polska Grupa Gornicza

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA to buy shares in Polska Grupa Gornicza

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA:Its unit, PGE Gornictwo i Energetyka Konwencjonalna SA (PGE GiEK), signs agreement on initiation of Polska Grupa Gornicza (PGG).Parties confirmed validity of establishing of PGG, which will operate on the basis of selected mining assets, to be acquired from Kompania Weglowa SA (including 11 hard coal mines, 4 support units and central managing structure).Investors will take up new shares of PGG worth 2.417 billion Polish zlotys.PGE GiEK as one of the investors declared recapitalization of PGG with amount of 500 million zlotys in cash.Due to lack of full control over PGG, PGE does not assume full consolidation of PGG’s financial data.Parties of agreement include: Kompania Weglowa SA, Polska Grupa Gornicza o (PGG), PGE GiEK, Weglokoks SA, Towarzystwo Finansowe Silesia sp. z o.o. (TFS), Fundusz Inwestycji Polskich Przedsiebiorstw FIZAN (FIPP), PGNiG TERMIKA SA, Energa Kogeneracja Sp. z o.o as Investors.Parties of agreement include also Alior Bank SA, Bank BGZ BNP Paribas SA, PKO Bank Polski SA, Bank Zachodni WBK SA, Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego SA and labor unions acting in Kompania Weglowa SA.investment agreement to be signed on April 29.

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA sees positive impact of about 173 million Polish zlotys on Q1 EBIT on stranded costs verdict

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA:The court of Appeals dismissed the appeal of the President of the Energy Regulatory Office.The apeal was against a judgement of the Regional Court in Warsaw – the Court of Competition and Consumer Protection (the “CCCP”) of August 14, 2014, regarding the settlement of value of annual adjustment of the stranded costs for 2010 for PGE GiEK SA.The current verdict is binding, PGE says.Expects that the verdict will have a positive impact of about 173 million Polish zlotys in Q1 on EBIT of the conventional generation business line.

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA former deputy treasury minister as new CEO - Reuters

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA:Supervisory board at Poland's largest utility, state-run PGE, picked former deputy treasury minister Henryk Baranowski as its new chief executive - Reuters.The change is the latest in manager reshuffles at Polish state-controlled companies following last year's electoral victory of the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party.