Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pengrowth announces the sale of non-core Alberta assets

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Pengrowth Energy Corp :Pengrowth announces the sale of non-core Alberta assets.Says ‍sale is expected to generate material savings in aggregate operating expenses as well as general and administrative costs​.Says ‍cost savings, when combined with sale proceeds result in transaction being neutral to funds flow​.Says ‍sale is expected to generate material savings in aggregate operating expenses as well as general and administrative costs​.Says ‍upon completion of sale, Pengrowth's Alberta assets include its Lindbergh Thermal Oil, Quirk Creek and Fenn Big Valley Assets​.Says to sell ‍majority of remaining legacy assets in Alberta for nominal cash consideration, assumption of abandonment, reclamation liabilities​.

PENGROWTH ANNOUNCES FINALIZATION OF AGREEMENTS TO AMEND FINANCIAL COVENANTS

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Pengrowth Energy Corp ::PENGROWTH ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT DEBT REPAYMENT AND FINALIZATION OF AGREEMENTS WITH BANK SYNDICATE AND NOTEHOLDERS TO AMEND FINANCIAL COVENANTS.FINALIZED ‍AGREEMENTS AMEND EXISTING FINANCIAL COVENANTS EFFECTIVE FOR QUARTER ENDING SEPT 30 THROUGH TO & INCLUDING QUARTER ENDING SEPT 30, 2019​.TERMS OF AMENDING DEALS IS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE CO WITH "FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY&RUNWAY TO RESTRUCTURE REMAINING DEBT WITH COVENANT LIGHT DEBT"​.‍HAS PREPAID ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING TERM NOTES DUE IN 2018​.‍CREDIT LIMIT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO BE REDUCED TO CDN $330 MILLION AFTER COMPLETION OF DISPOSITION OF CO'S REMAINING SWAN HILLS ASSETS​.FINALIZED AGREEMENTS REDUCE CREDIT LIMIT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO C$400 MILLION​.

Pengrowth Energy Corp and Frog Lake Energy Resources Corp enter into a sale leaseback agreement for co-generation facilities at Lindbergh

Pengrowth Energy Corp and Frog Lake Energy Resources Corp:Says agreement for the sale and leaseback of the co-generation facilities at Pengrowth's Lindbergh thermal oil project in Cold Lake Alberta.Under terms of agreement, FLERC has made an investment of Cdn $35 million and will own and leaseback the co-generation facilities.

Pengrowth Energy Corp announces 2015 fourth quarter cash dividend of c$0.01 per share

Pengrowth Energy Corp:Announced that its fourth quarter 2015 dividend, payable on December 15, 2015, will be Cdn $0.01 per common share.Dividend will be payable to all shareholders who hold Pengrowth shares at the close of business on the record date of November 30, 2015.