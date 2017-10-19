Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGF.TO)
1.26CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$1.26
--
--
--
--
1,334,851
$2.32
$0.68
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Pengrowth announces the sale of non-core Alberta assets
PENGROWTH ANNOUNCES FINALIZATION OF AGREEMENTS TO AMEND FINANCIAL COVENANTS
Pengrowth Energy Corp and Frog Lake Energy Resources Corp enter into a sale leaseback agreement for co-generation facilities at Lindbergh
Pengrowth Energy Corp and Frog Lake Energy Resources Corp:Says agreement for the sale and leaseback of the co-generation facilities at Pengrowth's Lindbergh thermal oil project in Cold Lake Alberta.Under terms of agreement, FLERC has made an investment of Cdn $35 million and will own and leaseback the co-generation facilities. Full Article
Pengrowth Energy Corp announces 2015 fourth quarter cash dividend of c$0.01 per share
Pengrowth Energy Corp:Announced that its fourth quarter 2015 dividend, payable on December 15, 2015, will be Cdn $0.01 per common share.Dividend will be payable to all shareholders who hold Pengrowth shares at the close of business on the record date of November 30, 2015. Full Article
* Says sale is expected to generate material savings in aggregate operating expenses as well as general and administrative costs