Poland's PGNiG may sign mid-term deals on U.S. LNG supplies in H1 2018

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA :Poland's dominant gas firm PGNiG may sign mid-term deals on liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from the United States in the first or second quarter of 2018, the company's deputy head says on Wednesday."We are talking to various partners but what would be most logical is signing agreements with the U.S. partners on LNG mid-term supplies. I expect that these agreements will be signed in the first or second quarter," Maciej Wozniak tells reporters‍​.

Poland's PGNiG expects new spot LNG delivery in early July

May 25 (Reuters) - PGNiG S.A. :Poland's state-run energy firm PGNiG expects to receive a spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery at the Polish sea terminal in the city of Swinoujscie at the beginning of July, PGNiG's Deputy Chief Executive Maciej Wozniak tells reporters."The contract has been clinched," he says, adding the company will provide details about the deal soon.PGNiG Chief Executive Piotr Wozniak says management board will publish its recommendation on the dividend to be paid out in 2017 before the end of May .CEO Wozniak also says "we are sticking to the wording of our strategy that says that we pay out (in dividend) up to 50 percent of the consolidated net profit of the group (from the previous year)".

Poland's PGNiG says regulator approves gas price rise

Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo Sa (PGNiG) : Says will increase the price of high-methane gas it sells to large customers by 8 percent on average in April-June . Says gas price for households to rise on average by 1.6 percent in April-December . Company cites an approval for rise from energy regulator URE . Says higher wholesale crude and gas prices dictated the rise Further company coverage: [PGN.WA] (Reporting by Anna Koper; writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by David Clarke) ((lidia.kelly@thomsonreuters.com;)).

PGNiG CEO says 2022 deadline for Norway gas link realistic

Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA : The chief executive of Poland's dominant gas firm PGNiG said on Wednesday that a 2022 dealine for completing a planned gas link to Norway was realistic. . Piotr Wozniak also told reporters that PGNiG may participate in financing the part of the planned gas link on Norway's territory. Further company coverage: [PGN.WA] (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goettig) ((marcin.goettig@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Poland's PGNiG, PKN to sign new gas supply deal

PKN , PGNIG : Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen to sign a contract worth 7 billion zlotys ($1.83 billion) with state-run gas firm PGNiG on gas purchases, starting from Oct 2016 to Sept 2021, the companies said in their statement. .The contract will replace an existing long-term deal signed in 1997 that was supposed to be binding till 2017..

Poland's PGNiG to sell gas to PGE utility for PLN 2 bln

PGNIG , PGE : Poland's state-run gas firm PGNiG will supply around 2.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas to another state-controlled power group PGE for around 2.2 billion zlotys ($561.67 million), PGNiG said on Thursday. . The contract was signed on Aug 30 and will be binding by Oct. 1 2019, but could be extended by Jan. 1 2023, the company also said. Further company coverage: [PGN.WA] [PGE.WA] ($1 = 3.9169 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig) ((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Poland's PGNiG scales down share buy-back to PLN 500 mln

PGNIG : Poland's state-run gas firm PGNiG said on Friday it will buy back up to almost 92.8 million of its shares or 1.6 percent of capital at a price of 5.39 zlotys per share. . Shareholders in PGNiG approved on Thursday a plan for the company to buy up to 129.9 million of shares for 700 million zlotys ($183.2 million). [nL8N1B63E4] . PGNiG said it will accept sale offers from Aug. 29 until Sept 2. . Some analysts raised concerns that PGNiG may want to buy its shares only from a state-run fund TF Silesia, which owns 1.6 percent of PGNiG's shares and needs money to help rescue Polish troubled coal miners. [nL8N1B63E4] [nL8N1AK4UH] .Initially, in July, PGNiG planned to spend up to 750 million on the buy-back. [nL8N1AF5HO].

Shareholders in Poland's PGNiG approve share buyback

Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo PGNiG : Shareholders in Polish state-run gas firm PGNiG approved a share buyback worth up to 700 million zlotys ($183.46 million) on Thursday. . PGNiG is to buy back 129.9 million of its shares at a price of 5.39 zlotys per share. On Thursday PGNiG shares were traded at 5.26 zlotys. . Initially PGNiG had planned to spend up to 750 million zlotys on the buyback. [nL8N1AF5HO] .Analysts and fund managers were concerned that PGNiG could favour the treasury in the plan to the disadvantage of minority shareholders. [nL8N1AK4UH].

Poland's PGNiG says Q2 gas sales rise to 5 bcm

: Poland's state-run gas company PGNiG said on Thursday its gas sales in the second quarter rose to 5 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 4.8 (bcm) in the same period last year. . PGNiG said that its gas imports from countries east of Poland rose to 2.62 bcm from 2.22 bcm in the second quarter 2015. . PGNiG said it own gas output fell in this period to 1.08 bcm from 1.11 bcm year on year. . PGNiG will release full second quarter results on August 12. .Under a contract with Russian gas exporter Gazprom PGNiG buys up to 10.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas annually, making up the bulk of Poland's yearly consumption of nearly 16 bcm..

APN Promise signs 50.1 mln zloty deal with PGNiG, its units

APN Promise SA : Signs a 50.1 million zloty ($12.7 million) deal with PGNiG and units for the delivery of hosted subscription services, software, its maintenance over 3 years and related services .Additionally, as a part of an optional deal with PGNiG and units, might receive further 26.1 million zlotys.