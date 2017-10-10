Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Voltabox sets final issue price at EUR 24.00 per share

Oct 10 (Reuters) - VOLTABOX AG ::SETS THE FINAL ISSUE PRICE AT EUR 24.00 PER SHARE.‍AT THIS ISSUE PRICE INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF VOLTABOX AG WAS APPROX. 10 TIMES COVERED​.‍COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING IN VOLTABOX AG SHARES IN REGULATED MARKET OF FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE IS SCHEDULED FOR OCTOBER 13, 2017​.‍OVERALL, 6.325 MILLION SHARES OF VOLTABOX AG WERE PLACED WITH INVESTORS IN CONTEXT OF IPO​.‍OVERALL PLACEMENT VOLUME AMOUNTED TO EUR 151.8 MILLION OF WHICH VOLTABOX AG GENERATED EUR 139.8 MILLION IN GROSS PROCEEDS​.‍PARAGON AG INTENDS TO REMAIN MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF VOLTABOX FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE​.

Paragon says subsidiary Voltabox AG plans to go public in autumn 2017

Sept 11 (Reuters) - PARAGON AG ::ELECTRO MOBILITY SUBSIDIARY VOLTABOX AG PLANS TO GO PUBLIC IN AUTUMN 2017.‍PROCEEDS FROM PLANNED IPO ARE TO SUPPORT CONTINUED SYSTEMATIC DEVELOPMENT OF VOLTABOX'S PRODUCTS, EXPANSION OF ITS PRODUCTION CAPACITIES AND REPAYMENT OF A SHAREHOLDER LOAN TO PARAGON AG​.VOLTABOX PLANS TO ISSUE 5 MILLION NEW SHARES PLUS A GREENSHOE OPTION OF 0.825 MILLION SHARES FROM A CAPITAL INCREASE.ADDITIONALLY, ANOTHER 0.5 MILLION SHARES CURRENTLY OWNED BY PARAGON AG ARE TO BE PLACED.‍EXPECTED POST-IPO FREE FLOAT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 40%​.PARAGON AG WILL REMAIN COMPANY'S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER, A ROLE IT DOES NOT INTEND TO RELINQUISH IN FORESEEABLE FUTURE.

Paragon unit Voltabox gets new major order for lithium-ion battery modules

Paragon AG : Paragon subsidiary Voltabox receives new major order for lithium-ion battery modules .New order for a total of 10 MWh will contribute to further dynamic expansion of electromobility segment in current fiscal year as planned.

Paragon extends series production of air quality sensors for Chinese manufacturers

Paragon AG : Extends series production of air quality sensors for Chinese manufacturers .Increasing utilization of production capacity at Paragon Automotive Kunshan Co., Ltd., starting 2017.

Paragon H1 consolidated revenue up by 9.4% to EUR 48.8 mln

Paragon AG : H1 consolidated revenue up by 9.4% to 48.8 million euros ($54.70 million)(prior year: 44.6 million euros) . Due to increased depreciation and amortization and to other operating expenses, H1 consolidated EBIT declined to 3.5 million euros (prior year: 3.8 million euros) . H1 EBITDA increases slightly to 6.8 million euros(prior year: 6.7 million euros) . H1 net result fell to 0.7 million euros (prior year: 1.9 million euros) .Revenue and earnings forecast for current fiscal year confirmed.

Paragon announces partnership between its U.S. unit Voltabox and Joy Global Inc.

Paragon AG : Opens up new market segment for Voltabox subsidiary via strategic partnership with leading mining equipment and services provider . Exclusive strategic partnership with leading mining equipment and services provider Joy Global Inc. .First deliveries of complex battery systems planned for fiscal year 2017.

Paragon confirms FY 2016 outlook

Paragon AG:Revenue and earnings forecast for FY 2016 confirmed.Consolidated revenue should grow by around 8 percent in FY 2016 and thus exceed the 100 million euros mark.Earnings should show disproportionate growth, with an EBIT margin of around 9 percent expected for FY 2016.

Paragon AG comments on FY 2016 sales outlook

Paragon AG:For fiscal year 2016, managing board expects further growth in group sales by around 8 pct compared to 2015.

Paragon AG gives FY 2016 and FY 2017 outlook below analysts' estimates

Paragon AG:Forecasts further revenue and EBIT growth for FY 2016.Sees consolidated group revenue to grow by around 8 pct and cross 100 million euros mark for FY 2016.FY 2016 earnings are expected to rise, with an EBIT margin of around 9 pct of revenue.Says events surrounding VW are not expected to have any significant impact on Paragon in future.For FY 2017 expects a renewed jump in revenue by a further 15 pct to 20 pct.Group currently has orders on hand of more than approx. 1 billion euros.Current volume of orders received is 7.8 pct ahead of equivalent prior year's figure.FY 2016 revenue 111.32 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2017 revenue 125.62 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Paragon AG confirms FY 2015 outlook

Paragon AG:Sees ongoing positive performance in current Q4 as confirming its FY revenue forecast for 2015.Is targeting for FY 2015 consolidated revenue of up to 100 million euros and unadjusted EBIT margin of around 10 percent.