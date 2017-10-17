Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGRD.NS)
213.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs2.90 (+1.38%)
Rs210.65
Rs212.95
Rs214.20
Rs211.00
7,966,337
4,893,150
Rs226.60
Rs166.95
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Power Grid Corporation of India declared as successful bidder for ERSS
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
Power Grid Corp Dec-qtr profit rises about 20 pct
Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) gets order from Power Grid Corp
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd
C & C Constructions gets project worth 736.1 mln rupees from Power Grid Corp
C & C Constructions : Got project by Power Grid Corporation for transmission line package TW01 for 400 KV D/C Mohindergarh-Bhiwani transmission line . Contract value of the project is 736.1 million rupees . Duration for completion of project is 12 months from the date of contract . Full Article
Power Grid Corp of India June-qtr profit up about 33 pct
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
Good Luck Steel Tubes says Goodluck India gets order worth 560 mln rupees
Good Luck Steel Tubes Ltd
Siemens wins order for INR 5.70 billion from Power Grid Corp of India
Siemens Ltd
Alstom t&d India receives orders from Power Grid
ALSTOM T & D India Ltd
Siemens Ltd gets order worth 780 mln rupees from Power Grid Corp of India
Siemens Ltd
Siemens Ltd wins order worth 1.13 billion rupees from Power Grid
Siemens Ltd
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 17
Oct 17 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16797.20 NSE 49440.40 ============= TOTAL 66237.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA