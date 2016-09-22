Edition:
Peregrine Holdings Ltd (PGRJ.J)

PGRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,840.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-51.00 (-1.76%)
Prev Close
2,891.00
Open
2,900.00
Day's High
2,943.00
Day's Low
2,840.00
Volume
134,601
Avg. Vol
250,060
52-wk High
3,100.00
52-wk Low
2,501.00

Latest Key Developments

Peregrine Holdings says CEO Jonathan Hertz to step down
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Peregrine Holdings Ltd : Company advises that Jonathan Hertz , group CEO, has advised board of his intention to step down with effect from June 30 2017 .Board will now embark on a formal process to identify and appoint a successor.  Full Article

Peregrine Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Peregrine Holdings posts FY ‍normalised headline earnings down 16 pct

* ‍fy basic profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 13% to r490 million​

Earnings vs. Estimates

