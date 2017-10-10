Pegas Nonwovens SA (PGSN.PR)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens Sa
Pegas Nonwovens
Pegas Nonwovens
Pegas Nonwovens Sa
Pegas Nonwovens SA plans higher FY 2016 dividend, announces FY 2016 EBITDA guidance - Reuters
Pegas Nonwovens SA:Says board plans to propose dividend of 1.25 euro per share (previous EUR 1.15/share).Says expects FY 2016 EBITDA in range of 43.0 million euros to 49.0 million euros.Says total CAPEX in 2016 not to exceed 25 million euros.Says expects slight increase in 2016 production.FY 2016 EBITDA 45.82 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Pegas Nonwovens SA says finished share buy back-Reuters
Pegas Nonwovens SA:It finished its share buy back programme on Feb 8-Reuters.Has bought 461,470 shares, representing 5 percent of registered capital. Full Article
* Czech family office R2G says acquired 77.66 percent of Pegas Nonwovens stock in voluntary takeover offer