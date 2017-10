Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Koninklijke Philips Q3 sales rise to 4.1 billion euros‍​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV ::Q3 SALES INCREASED TO EUR 4.1 BILLION, WITH COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 4%‍​.Q3 REUTERS POLL: EUR 4.26 BILLION; EBITA EUR 437 MILLION; NET INCOME EUR 298 MILLION.COMPARABLE ORDER INTAKE INCREASED 5% COMPARED TO Q3 2016‍​.Q3 ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN IMPROVED 12.8% OF SALES, COMPARED TO 11.4% OF SALES IN Q3 2016‍​.Q3 EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 299 MILLION VERSUS EUR 381 MILLION IN Q3 2016.Q3 NET INCOME EUR ‍​423 MILLION VERSUS EUR 383 MILLION YEAR AGO.OUTLOOK FOR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED.ON TRACK TO DELIVER 4 TO 6 PERCENT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH AND IMPROVEMENT OF ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF AROUND 100 BASIS POINTS THIS YEAR‍​.

Philips Lighting Q3 adjusted EBITDA up at 176 million euros

Oct 19 (Reuters) - PHILIPS LIGHTING NV ::Q3 ADJUSTED EBITA EUR ‍​176 MILLION VERSUS EUR 176 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.REUTERS POLLS:Q3 NET IMCOME EUR 87.4 MILLION; Q3 SALES EUR 1.73 BILLION.‍Q3 SALES OF EUR 1,684 MILLION, WITH AN INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES OF 1.3%​.Q3 NET INCOME EUR 110‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 51 MILLION YEAR AGO.‍ON TRACK TO IMPROVE OUR ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN BY 50-100 BASIS POINTS FOR FULL YEAR​.‍ ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN GUIDANCE EXCLUDING A EUR 15 MILLION REAL ESTATE GAIN IN Q2​.‍EXPECT A STRONG FREE CASH FLOW IN Q4 BASED ON A SUBSTANTIAL REDUCTION IN INVENTORIES​.

Philips receives FDA 510(k) clearance for 'small parts' ultrasound imaging solution

Oct 13 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV ::PHILIPS RECEIVES U.S. FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE TO MARKET ITS SOLUTION FOR 'SMALL PARTS' ULTRASOUND IMAGING.

Philips' subsidiary Philips North America LLC reaches agreement with U.S. DoJ, representing FDA

Oct 11 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV ::PHILIPS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON A CONSENT DECREE FOCUSING ON THE COMPANY’S DEFIBRILLATOR MANUFACTURING IN THE U.S..ITS SUBSIDIARY PHILIPS NORTH AMERICA LLC REACHED AGREEMENT ON CONSENT DECREE WITH U.S. DOJ, REPRESENTING FDA‍​.‍ANTICIPATES AN EBITA IMPACT OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 20 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017 AND APPROXIMATELY EUR 60 MILLION IN 2018​.AGREEMENT ON CONSENT DECREE RELATED TO COMPLIANCE WITH CURRENT GOOD MANUFACTURING PRACTICE REQUIREMENTS ARISING FROM PAST INSPECTIONS IN AND BEFORE 2015.DECREE WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE ONCE IT IS APPROVED BY THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF MASSACHUSETTS..INSPECTIONS IN AND BEFORE 2015 PRIMARILY ON PHILIPS’ ECR BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN ANDOVER (MASSACHUSETTS) AND BOTHELL (WASHINGTON).UNDER DECREE, PHILIPS WILL SUSPEND MANUFACTURE AND DISTRIBUTION OF EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATORS MANUFACTURED AT THESE FACILITIES.SUSPENSION, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN EXCEPTIONS, UNTIL FDA CERTIFIES FACILITIES’ COMPLIANCE WITH QUALITY SYSTEM REGULATION.IMPACTS ON EDBITDA RELATE TO SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION, PROFIT DISGORGEMENT PAYMENTS AND INCREMENTAL COSTS TO PREPARE FOR AND HANDLE THE REGULATORY INSPECTIONS.AMOUNTS WILL NOT IMPACT ADJUSTED EBITA IN 2017 AND 2018, RESPECTIVELY.COMBINED SALES OF EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATOR PRODUCT LINES AFFECTED BY TERMS OF DECREE WAS ABOUT EUR 35 MILLION PER QUARTER IN 2016.

Philips announces pricing terms of tender offer for outstanding notes

Koninklijke Philips NV :Announces pricing terms of tender offer for certain outstanding notes.

Philips announces early tender results of offer for certain outstanding notes

Koninklijke Philips Nv : Announces early tender results of offer for certain outstanding notes . Approx. $285 million in aggregate principal amount of notes was validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or before 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Oct. 3 Further company coverage: [PHG.AS] (Gdynia Newsroom:) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 09 20;)).

Royal Philips appoints Sophie Bechu as Chief of Operations

Royal Philips : Philips appoints Sophie Bechu as Chief of Operations .Sophie Bechu joins Philips as of Sept. 1 from International Business Machines Corp.

Koninklijke Philips Q2 net profit beats estimates

Koninklijke Philips NV : Q2 sales 5.86 billion euros ($6.43 billion) versus 5.93 billion euros in Reuters poll . Q2 adjusted EBITA 544 million euros . Q2 EBITA 464 million euros . Q2 net income 431 million euros . Reuters poll: Q2 adjusted EBITA 534 million euros, EBITA 361 million euros, net profit 302 million euros . Outlook for 2016 remains unchanged .For H2 sees Philips Lighting separation costs of 65-85 million euros.

Philips Lighting Q2 adjusted EBITA grows 16.2 pct

Philips Lighting BV : Reports Q2 sales 1.73 billion euros ($1.91 billion) versus 1.85 billion euros a year ago . H1 adjusted EBITA margin of 8.2 pct (H1 2015: 7.0 pct) . H1 adjusted EBITA of 282 million euros (H1 2015: 249 million euros) . Q2 net income of 57 million euros, includes separation costs and brand license fee not applicable in 2015 . Q2 free cash flow of 60 million euros (Q2 2015: loss of million euros) . Expects restructuring and acquisition-related charges for the year 2016 to be in line with 1.5-2.0 pct of sales as previously indicated . Anticipate such charges to total approximately 60 million euros in the third quarter .Separation costs are expected to total approximately 20 million euros for the third quarter.

Philips Lighting: Stéphane Rougeot appointed CFO

Philips Lighting Bv : Philips lighting: Stéphane Rougeot appointed CFO of Philips Lighting .CFO appointment effective September 1, 2016.