Edition:
India

Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM.L)

PHTM.L on London Stock Exchange

169.25GBp
4:00pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.25 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
169.00
Open
170.25
Day's High
170.25
Day's Low
169.25
Volume
37,598
Avg. Vol
381,487
52-wk High
177.75
52-wk Low
137.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Photo-Me International buys Asda's photo division
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

Photo-me International : Acquires UK photo division of Asda Stores Limited . Photo division consists of 191 photo centres, as well as 172 self-service kiosk sites located in Asda stores . Consideration for photo division is £3.35 million . Photo-Me has also agreed to buy the inventory available at each photo centre at the date of completion, as well as central consignment stock, estimated at £2 million .The total consideration to be paid is currently estimated at £5.35 million and is capped at a maximum of £6 million..  Full Article

Photo-Me International plc declares interim dividend
Thursday, 10 Dec 2015 

Photo-Me International plc:Says board is declaring an interim dividend of 2.575 pence per share, an increase of 10 pct. over the interim dividend of 2.34 pence per share paid last year.Says interim dividend will be paid on May 12, 2016 to shareholders on the register on April 8, 2016, with an ex-dividend date of April 7, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Photo-Me International PLC News

» More PHTM.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials