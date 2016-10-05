Pidilite Industries Ltd (PIDI.NS)
802.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs1.15 (+0.14%)
Rs800.90
Rs800.00
Rs809.70
Rs783.00
999,827
391,298
Rs868.45
Rs567.75
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Pidilite Industries says Sargent Art has initiated recall of Tempra, Finger paints
Pidilite Industries Ltd: Says Sargent Art, division of co's US unit, has initiated recall of Tempra paints and Finger paints . Says dispatches of products after addressing apprehended problem have commenced . Says recall does not constitute a material event to Pidilite Industries . Says recall based on routine quality control inspection by co .Says products are made exclusively in USA and sold mainly in USA. Full Article
Pidilite Industries June-qtr profit rises
Pidilite Industries says co's units acquired shares of Nebula East Africa Pvt Ltd
Pidilite Industries Ltd declares interim dividend
Pidilite Industries Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 3.65 Indian rupees (365%) per share for the financial year 2015-16 on 51,26,75,330 equity shares of 1 Indian rupees each fully paid up.Says above interim dividend so declared will be paid / dispatched on March 28, 2016 to eligible shareholders. Full Article
Pidilite Industries Ltd announces incorporation of a subsidiary company
Pidilite Industries Ltd:Says that Pidilite Industries Limited along with its wholly owned subsidiary Fevicol Company Limited has on Nov. 20, 2015 incorporated a company in the name of 'WOOD COAT PRIVATE LIMITED' to be engaged in all types of coatings for wood including wood stains, fillers, primers, wood finish etc. Full Article
BRIEF-India's Pidilite Industries June-qtr consol profit falls
* June quarter consol profit 2.27 billion rupees versus profit of 2.72 billion rupees last year