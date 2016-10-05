Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pidilite Industries says Sargent Art has initiated recall of Tempra, Finger paints

Pidilite Industries Ltd: Says Sargent Art, division of co's US unit, has initiated recall of Tempra paints and Finger paints . Says dispatches of products after addressing apprehended problem have commenced . Says recall does not constitute a material event to Pidilite Industries . Says recall based on routine quality control inspection by co .Says products are made exclusively in USA and sold mainly in USA.

Pidilite Industries June-qtr profit rises

Pidilite Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 2.72 billion rupees versus 2.26 billion rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 14.89 billion rupees versus 13.91 billion rupees last year .

Pidilite Industries says co's units acquired shares of Nebula East Africa Pvt Ltd

Pidilite Industries Ltd : Units Pidilite International Pte. Ltd and Pidilite Middle East Ltd have acquired shares of nebula east Africa private limited .

Pidilite Industries Ltd declares interim dividend

Pidilite Industries Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 3.65 Indian rupees (365%) per share for the financial year 2015-16 on 51,26,75,330 equity shares of 1 Indian rupees each fully paid up.Says above interim dividend so declared will be paid / dispatched on March 28, 2016 to eligible shareholders.

Pidilite Industries Ltd announces incorporation of a subsidiary company

Pidilite Industries Ltd:Says that Pidilite Industries Limited along with its wholly owned subsidiary Fevicol Company Limited has on Nov. 20, 2015 incorporated a company in the name of 'WOOD COAT PRIVATE LIMITED' to be engaged in all types of coatings for wood including wood stains, fillers, primers, wood finish etc.