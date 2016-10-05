Edition:
India

Pidilite Industries Ltd (PIDI.NS)

PIDI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

802.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.15 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs800.90
Open
Rs800.00
Day's High
Rs809.70
Day's Low
Rs783.00
Volume
999,827
Avg. Vol
391,298
52-wk High
Rs868.45
52-wk Low
Rs567.75

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pidilite Industries says Sargent Art has initiated recall of Tempra, Finger paints
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 

Pidilite Industries Ltd: Says Sargent Art, division of co's US unit, has initiated recall of Tempra paints and Finger paints . Says dispatches of products after addressing apprehended problem have commenced . Says recall does not constitute a material event to Pidilite Industries . Says recall based on routine quality control inspection by co .Says products are made exclusively in USA and sold mainly in USA.  Full Article

Pidilite Industries June-qtr profit rises
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Pidilite Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 2.72 billion rupees versus 2.26 billion rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 14.89 billion rupees versus 13.91 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Pidilite Industries says co's units acquired shares of Nebula East Africa Pvt Ltd
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 

Pidilite Industries Ltd : Units Pidilite International Pte. Ltd and Pidilite Middle East Ltd have acquired shares of nebula east Africa private limited .  Full Article

Pidilite Industries Ltd declares interim dividend
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 

Pidilite Industries Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 3.65 Indian rupees (365%) per share for the financial year 2015-16 on 51,26,75,330 equity shares of 1 Indian rupees each fully paid up.Says above interim dividend so declared will be paid / dispatched on March 28, 2016 to eligible shareholders.  Full Article

Pidilite Industries Ltd announces incorporation of a subsidiary company
Wednesday, 25 Nov 2015 

Pidilite Industries Ltd:Says that Pidilite Industries Limited along with its wholly owned subsidiary Fevicol Company Limited has on Nov. 20, 2015 incorporated a company in the name of 'WOOD COAT PRIVATE LIMITED' to be engaged in all types of coatings for wood including wood stains, fillers, primers, wood finish etc.  Full Article

Pidilite Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Pidilite Industries June-qtr consol profit falls

* June quarter consol profit 2.27 billion rupees versus profit of 2.72 billion rupees last year

