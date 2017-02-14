Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PI Industries Dec-qtr profit up about 33 pct

PI Industries Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 939.7 million rupees . Pi industries ltd consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 889.7 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 4.93 billion rupees .Net profit in dec quarter last year was 708.4 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 5.19 billion rupees.

PI Industries Sept-qtr profit rises

PI Industries Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 1.01 billion rupees . Sept quarter net sales 5.65 billion rupees . Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 569.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 4.75 billion rupees .Declared interim dividend of 1.50 rupees per share.

PI Industries June-qtr profit rises

PI Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.27 billion rupees versus 858.7 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 6.76 billion rupees versus 5.89 billion rupees last year .

PI Industries, Mitsui Chemical Agro to establish JV in India

PI Industries Ltd : PI industries limited -co and Mitsui Chemical Agro to establish a joint venture for agrochemical registration in India .