Edition:
India

PI Industries Ltd (PIIL.NS)

PIIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

781.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.30 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs782.40
Open
Rs780.00
Day's High
Rs788.95
Day's Low
Rs778.05
Volume
75,882
Avg. Vol
168,843
52-wk High
Rs963.95
52-wk Low
Rs675.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PI Industries Dec-qtr profit up about 33 pct
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

PI Industries Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 939.7 million rupees . Pi industries ltd consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 889.7 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 4.93 billion rupees .Net profit in dec quarter last year was 708.4 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 5.19 billion rupees.  Full Article

PI Industries Sept-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 25 Oct 2016 

PI Industries Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 1.01 billion rupees . Sept quarter net sales 5.65 billion rupees . Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 569.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 4.75 billion rupees .Declared interim dividend of 1.50 rupees per share.  Full Article

PI Industries June-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

PI Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.27 billion rupees versus 858.7 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 6.76 billion rupees versus 5.89 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

PI Industries, Mitsui Chemical Agro to establish JV in India
Monday, 30 May 2016 

PI Industries Ltd : PI industries limited -co and Mitsui Chemical Agro to establish a joint venture for agrochemical registration in India .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

PI Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-PI Industries says CFO Jayashree Satagopan resigns

Oct 6 PI Industries Ltd * Says CFO Jayashree Satagopan resigns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More PIIL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials