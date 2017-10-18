Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PIRA.NS)
2,735.00INR
3:29pm IST
Rs-33.95 (-1.23%)
Rs2,768.95
Rs2,789.90
Rs2,789.90
Rs2,725.50
113,820
180,582
Rs3,088.95
Rs1,366.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Piramal Enterprises to raise $767.5 mln rupees via QIP
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd
Piramal Enterprises Dec qtr consol profit up about 32 pct
Piramal Enterprises Ltd
Piramal Enterprises to acquire Ash Stevens Inc.
Piramal Enterprises Ltd
Piramal Enterprises to consider issue of NCDs worth 20.50 bln rupees
Piramal Enterprises Ltd
Piramal Enterprises gets members' nod for NCD issue
Piramal Enterprises Ltd
Piramal Enterprises June-qtr consol profit up about 37 pct
Piramal Enterprises Ltd
Piramal Enterprises March-quarter consol profit up about 89 pct
Piramal Enterprises Ltd
Piramal Enterprises to buy 4 brands from Pfizer Ltd
Piramal Enterprises Ltd
Piramal Enterprises Ltd declares interim dividend
Piramal Enterprises Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 17.50 Indian rupees per equity share of face value 2 Indian rupees (i.e. 875%). Full Article
BRIEF-India's Piramal Enterprises to raise $767.5 mln rupees via QIP
* India's Piramal Enterprises says announces QIP to raise 49.96 billion rupees ($767.49 million)