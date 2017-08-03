Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Parkland Fuel Q2 loss per share C$0.01

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Parkland Fuel Corp ::Parkland Fuel Corporation reports Q2 results and increases its 2017 guidance.Qtrly loss per share C$0.01.Increased its 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance to C$310 million to C$340 million.Qtrly sales and operating revenue C$1.81 billion versus C$1.57 billion.All figures in Canadian dollars.

Parkland Fuel Corporation announces March 2016 dividend

Parkland Fuel Corporation:Dividend of $0.0945 per share will be paid on April 15 to shareholders of record date as on March 22.

Parkland Fuel Corporation acquires Propane Nord-Ouest

Parkland Fuel Corporation:Acquires Propane Nord-Ouest.Purchase price was $22.5 million.Says is purchasing the business from The Mirault Family.

Parkland Fuel Corporation Announces January 2016 Dividend

Parkland Fuel Corporation:Says dividend of $0.0900 per share will be paid on February 12, 2016 to shareholders of record on January 22, 2016.The dividend will be an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.The ex-dividend date is January 20, 2016.

Parkland Fuel Corp announces December 2015 dividend

Parkland Fuel Corp:Says dividend of $0.0900 per share will be paid on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 22.Ex-dividend date is December 18.

Parkland Fuel Corp announces Nov. 2015 dividend

Parkland Fuel Corp:Announced that a dividend of $0.0900 per share will be paid on December 15, 2015 to shareholders of record on November 20, 2015.