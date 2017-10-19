Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Unipetrol CFO: not yet certain when final insurance claims can be booked

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Unipetrol As :CFO says thinks nothing wrong with keeping level of cash.CFO reiterates dividend payment depends on shareholders.CFO says difficult to confirm if it can book final steam cracker insurance claims in Q4 nP7N1IV013.said earlier says estimated value of remaining recoverable amount is CZK 2.7 billion, as of Q3 .CEO reiterates can expect increase in dividend.

Unipetrol Q3 net profit jumps on stronger margins, sales

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Unipetrol As :Q3 net profit CZK 1.523 billion vs CZK 722 million year ago.Q3 revenue CZK 30.904 billion, up 34 percent y/y.Q3 EBITDA LIFO CZK 3.412 billion vs CZK 1.928 billion year ago.says on EBITDA LIFO positive macro impact of CZK 0.6 billion y/y driven by higher refining, positive volume impact of CZK 3.8 billion y/y driven by higher petrochemical, refining sales; negative impact from Q3/16 insurance claim, inventory revaluation.says regarding steam cracker insurance claim estimated value of remaining recoverable amount is CZK 2.7 billion, as of Q3 2017.says PE3 project progress approaching 70 percent.says refining utilisation ratio increased to its highest ever of 97 percent during Q3.

Unipetrol CEO hopes to match H1 results in second half

July 21 (Reuters) - Unipetrol As :CEO says aims to deliver H2 results at least as good as H1 nP7N1I402N.CEO reiterates aim to systematically raise dividend per share ratio nS8N1FV00R.

BRIEF-Unipetrol targets EBITDA LIFO of CZK 19.7 bln in 2017-18 in new strategy

Corrects model refining margin in final bullet point of MARCH 14 story to 2.3 USD/bbl from 4.7 USD/bbl after company re-issued assumptions.issued assumptions) March 14 (Reuters) - Unipetrol As : boards approved the document Unipetrol Group Strategy . targets total combined EBITDA LIFO at the level of CZK 19.7 billion ($775.32 million) in 2017-18 . includes CZK 17.5 billion in Downstream segment, CZK 2.3 billion in Retail segment and CZK (-0.1) billion in Corporate functions segment . targets total combined CAPEX at the level of CZK 16.3 billion in 2017-18, consisting of CZK 8.6 billion for development purposes (83% in Downstream, 15% in Retail and 2% in Corporate functions) and CZK 7.6 billion for maintenance and regulatory expenditures . targets completion of construction of new polyethylene unit (PE3); . targets increased market share in retail – to 20.7% in 2018 . targets realization of the potential of refinery assets with high utilization of 87 percent on average over 2017-2018 . targets safe financial standing of Unipetrol capital group and systematic increase of dividend-per-share ratio . strategy for horizon 2017-21, intends to cyclically update and communicate its plans for the coming periods . strategy assumes model refining margin of 2.3 USD/bbl, Brent crude oil price 55 USD/bbl, Brent/Ural differential 2.2 USD/bbl Further company coverage: [UNPE.PR] ($1 = 25.4090 Czech crowns) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: (CORRECTED).

Unipetrol says will shut down steam cracker for 9-10 days

Unipetrol : the oil refiner says it will shut down its steam cracker unit this week . says controlled maintenance shutdown will last 9-10 days . says there will be ethylene supply reductions to Spolana in Neratovice and to polyethylene units in Litvinov . the steam cracker came back online last quarter after more than a year-long shutdown caused by a blast that knocked the unit out of service in 2015 [nL8N1CP1YI] (Prague Newsroom, editing by Larry King) ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: UNIPETROL CRACKER/.

Poland's PGNiG, PKN to sign new gas supply deal

PKN , PGNIG : Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen to sign a contract worth 7 billion zlotys ($1.83 billion) with state-run gas firm PGNiG on gas purchases, starting from Oct 2016 to Sept 2021, the companies said in their statement. .The contract will replace an existing long-term deal signed in 1997 that was supposed to be binding till 2017..

Trans Polonia ends talks over purchase of shares in Petrotrans

Trans Polonia SA : Terminates negotiations with PKN Orlen SA concerning the purchase of shares in Petrotrans S.R.O. .No agreement has been reached concerning the acqusition of shares in the Czech Republic-based company.

Unipetrol expects H2 good enough to meet company plans

Unipetrol : Unipetrol CFO Kastelik says expects Q4 results to be similar to year before . Unipetrol CFO Kastelik says Q3 affected by operational limitations, H2 seen good enough to reach company plans . says H2 revenue will be lower than in past Further company coverage: [UNPE.PR] ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Poland's PKN says is ready to buy oil from Iran, Iraq, U.S.

: Poland's largest oil refiner PKN says is ready to buy oil from Iran, Iraq and the U.S. . "When is the final supply coming - we have to wait still. It's a question of further diversification," PKN's chief financial officer Slawomir Jedrzejczyk told reporters. Further company coverage: [PKN.WA] (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski) ((adrian.krajewski@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Unipetrol CFO says hopes to pay stable and regular dividend in future

Unipetrol As : Unipetrol CFO Miroslaw Kastelik tells annual meeting he hopes to pay stable and regular dividend in the future . Board proposes CZK 5.52 dividend for 2015, first dividend since 2007, minority shareholders demand more [nL8N1953NF] Further company coverage: [UNPE.PR] ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 477;)).