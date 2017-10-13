Prometic Life Sciences Inc (PLI.TO)
1.61CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$1.61
--
--
--
--
970,525
$3.24
$1.12
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
FDA accepts Prometic's Biologics License Application for Plasminogen
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc
Prometic's PBI-4050 significantly reduces liver fibrosis in patients with alström syndrome
Prometic Life Sciences Inc
Telesta says ISS, Glass Lewis recommend shareholders vote for plan of arrangement between co, Prometic Life Sciences
Telesta Therapeutics Inc
ProMetic announces the addition of tympanic membrane perforations to its plasminogen's targeted indications
ProMetic Life Sciences Inc
Prometic reports Q2 revenue C$3.3 million
Prometic Life Sciences Inc
Prometic Life Sciences's Plasminogen wins FDA fast track status
Prometic Life Sciences Inc
Prometic announces closing of $60 mln bought deal offering of common shares
Prometic Life Sciences Inc
Health Canada authorizes ProMetic to proceed with PBI-4050 clinical trial
ProMetic Life Sciences Inc Says To Commence Clinical Trial Of Its Orally Active Anti : Says to commence clinical trial of its orally active anti-fibrotic lead drug candidate, PBI-4050 . Phase 2 clinical trial of PBI-4050 to commence in Q2 2016 as planned .Health Canada authorizes ProMetic to proceed with its PBI-4050 clinical trial in patients with cystic fibrosis. Full Article
Prometic Life Sciences Q1 revenue c$5.2 million
Prometic Life Sciences Inc
ProMetic Life Sciences's plasminogen demonstrates rapid therapeutic response in second clinical case
ProMetic Life Sciences Inc:Announced new data from its plasma-derived plasminogen replacement therapy Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Congenital Plasminogen Deficiency (CPD).Results from the two cohorts of patients enrolled in the Phase I trial confirm that ProMetic's plasminogen replacement therapy is safe, well tolerated and without any related serious adverse events. Full Article