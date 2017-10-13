Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

FDA accepts Prometic's Biologics License Application for Plasminogen

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc :Prometic announces FDA acceptance of its Biologics License Application for Plasminogen (Ryplazim™).Prometic Life Sciences Inc - ‍prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date is set for April 14, 2018​.

Prometic's PBI-4050 significantly reduces liver fibrosis in patients with alström syndrome

Prometic Life Sciences Inc : Prometic's PBI-4050 significantly reduces liver fibrosis in patients with alström syndrome . Prometic Life Sciences-significant reduction of established liver fibrosis demonstrated in all patients that completed 12 weeks of PBI-4050 treatment . Prometic Life Sciences Inc - liver enzymes reduced to within normal ranges in all patients that completed 12 weeks of PBI-4050 treatment . Prometic Life Sciences Inc - alström syndrome clinical program to be expanded to include further sites throughout europe and north america .Prometic Life Sciences-drug safety monitoring board recommended patient enrolment should continue in co's ongoing alström syndrome phase 2 clinical trial.

Telesta says ISS, Glass Lewis recommend shareholders vote for plan of arrangement between co, Prometic Life Sciences

Telesta Therapeutics Inc :Leading independent advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis recommend shareholders vote for the plan of arrangement Between Telesta Therapeutics Inc and Prometic Life Sciences Inc.

ProMetic announces the addition of tympanic membrane perforations to its plasminogen's targeted indications

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc : Will be pursuing tympanic membrane perforations as one of its new plasma-derived plasminogen targeted clinical indications . Expects to file its clinical trial application in Q4 2016 .Expects to initiate clinical trial in Sweden in patients suffering from chronic tympanic membrane perforations in H1 2017.

Prometic reports Q2 revenue C$3.3 million

Prometic Life Sciences Inc : Prometic reports second quarter 2016 highlights and financial results . Prometic Life Sciences Inc qtrly net loss of $24.6 million during quarter ended June 30, 2016 compared to a net loss of $13.5 million .Q2 revenue C$3.3 million versus C$2.9 million.

Prometic Life Sciences's Plasminogen wins FDA fast track status

Prometic Life Sciences Inc :Prometic's plasminogen granted fast track designation by the us fda.

Prometic announces closing of $60 mln bought deal offering of common shares

Prometic Life Sciences Inc :Prometic announces closing of $60 million bought deal offering of common shares.

Health Canada authorizes ProMetic to proceed with PBI-4050 clinical trial

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc Says To Commence Clinical Trial Of Its Orally Active Anti : Says to commence clinical trial of its orally active anti-fibrotic lead drug candidate, PBI-4050 . Phase 2 clinical trial of PBI-4050 to commence in Q2 2016 as planned .Health Canada authorizes ProMetic to proceed with its PBI-4050 clinical trial in patients with cystic fibrosis.

Prometic Life Sciences Q1 revenue c$5.2 million

Prometic Life Sciences Inc : Prometic reports its first quarter 2016 highlights and financial results .Q1 revenue c$5.2 million versus i/b/e/s view c$4.7 million.

ProMetic Life Sciences's plasminogen demonstrates rapid therapeutic response in second clinical case

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc:Announced new data from its plasma-derived plasminogen replacement therapy Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Congenital Plasminogen Deficiency (CPD).Results from the two cohorts of patients enrolled in the Phase I trial confirm that ProMetic's plasminogen replacement therapy is safe, well tolerated and without any related serious adverse events.