Petronet LNG Ltd (PLNG.NS)

PLNG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

273.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs9.70 (+3.68%)
Prev Close
Rs263.45
Open
Rs263.45
Day's High
Rs274.00
Day's Low
Rs263.45
Volume
3,838,827
Avg. Vol
4,450,740
52-wk High
Rs274.00
52-wk Low
Rs163.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Petronet LNG says co looking to expand business to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Petronet LNG Ltd : Exec says looking to expand business to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka . Exec says completed acquisition of 26 percent stake in LNG vessel Prachi . Exec on impact of demonetisation on LNG sales says no effect has been felt . Exec says Kochi terminal operating at six percent capacity . Exec says going forward spot volumes at Dahej will be low . Exec says looking at expanding small scale LNG business . Exec says average cost of gas under contract with RasGas was between $6-7 in Dec quarter . Exec says co expects price of LNG to be $6 per MBTU in summer Further company coverage: [PLNG.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

BRIEF-Petronet LNG says Kochi terminal utlisation may rise to 20 pct in 1 year
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Corrects percentage in 4th bullet to 111 pct from 11 pct; Also adds dropped words "Dahej terminal for 2015-16".16") May 17 (Reuters) - Petronet LNG Ltd : Exec says "good possibility that we are qualified to bid for a LNG terminal in Bangladesh" . Exec says Kochi LNG terminal currently operating at 5.5 percent capacity, may go up to 20 percent in a year . Exec says landed price for gas from Qatar's RasGas around $5 per MBTU . Exec says utilisation capacity at Dahej terminal for 2015-16 highest ever at 111 pct . Further company coverage [PLNG.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)) (Bengaluru newsroom) ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com ; +91 80 6749 1310;)) Keywords: PETRONETLNG/RESULTS (URGENT) (CORRECTED).  Full Article

Petronet LNG Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Petronet LNG to complete 500-km kochi pipeline by Dec 2018 - Chairman

* Chairman says to complete 500-km Kochi pipeline, in southern India, by December 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neha Dasgupta)

