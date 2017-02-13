Petronet LNG Ltd (PLNG.NS)
273.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs9.70 (+3.68%)
Rs263.45
Rs263.45
Rs274.00
Rs263.45
3,838,827
4,450,740
Rs274.00
Rs163.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Petronet LNG says co looking to expand business to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
Petronet LNG Ltd
BRIEF-Petronet LNG says Kochi terminal utlisation may rise to 20 pct in 1 year
Corrects percentage in 4th bullet to 111 pct from 11 pct; Also adds dropped words "Dahej terminal for 2015-16".16") May 17 (Reuters) - Petronet LNG Ltd
BRIEF-India's Petronet LNG to complete 500-km kochi pipeline by Dec 2018 - Chairman
* Chairman says to complete 500-km Kochi pipeline, in southern India, by December 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neha Dasgupta)