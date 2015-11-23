Polypipe Group PLC (PLP.L)
PLP.L on London Stock Exchange
421.70GBp
4:12pm IST
Change (% chg)
-0.10 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
421.80
Open
416.30
Day's High
422.70
Day's Low
416.00
Volume
31,870
Avg. Vol
390,939
52-wk High
439.50
52-wk Low
243.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Polypipe Group plc announces chief financial officer change
Polypipe Group plc:Says that Peter Shepherd, chief financial officer, has informed the board of his intention to retire from the Group.Says that Martin Payne will succeed Peter Shepherd as chief financial officer and a member of Polypipe's board on a date yet to be determined, which will allow Martin to fulfil his existing contractual obligations and provide an effective handover period with Peter. Full Article
Polypipe Group plc confirms FY 2015 earnings guidance
Polypipe Group plc:Confirms its FY 2015 expectations in respect of underlying operating profit. Full Article