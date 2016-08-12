Edition:
Polyplex Corporation Ltd (PLYP.NS)

PLYP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

535.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.80 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
Rs538.80
Open
Rs534.00
Day's High
Rs543.60
Day's Low
Rs525.00
Volume
76,489
Avg. Vol
25,057
52-wk High
Rs559.60
52-wk Low
Rs280.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Polyplex Corp to buy stake in unit Peninsula Beverages and Foods, India
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Polyplex Corporation Ltd : To acquire equity stake in unit Peninsula Beverages and Foods, India from Polyplex (Asia) Pte. Limited, Singapore. .  Full Article

Polyplex Corporation Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Polyplex Corp June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 134.6 million rupees versus 160.2 million rupees year ago

Earnings vs. Estimates

