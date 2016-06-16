Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Riocan REIT, Plaza Retail REIT announce JV to redevelop 3 properties

Plaza Retail REIT : Under agreement, Riocan sold 50% managing interest in three properties at an aggregate sale price of $11.5 million . Under terms of arrangement, Plaza will manage three assets and oversee redevelopment efforts for joint venture .Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust and Plaza Retail REIT announce joint venture to redevelop three properties.

Plaza Retail REIT Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.082

Plaza Retail Reit : Plaza Retail REIT announces solid results for the three months ended March 31, 2016 . Plaza Retail REIT - Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.082 . Plaza Retail REIT - Qtrly FFO per unit $0.080 . Plaza Retail REIT - Qtrly property NOI was $15.3 million , up 2.9% .Q1 FFO per share view c$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Plaza completes bought deal public offering of $23 million of trust units

Plaza Retail REIT:closed its previously announced bought deal public offering of 5,002,500 trust units of Plaza issued from treasury at a price of $4.60 per Unit for gross proceeds to the REIT of $23,011,500.representing the base offering size of 4,350,000 Units and the full exercise by the underwriting syndicate of the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 652,500 Units.The underwriting syndicate for the Offering was led by RBC Capital Markets.

Plaza Retail REIT announces bought deal public offering of $20 million of trust units

Plaza Retail REIT:Announces bought deal public offering of $20 million of trust units.Offering 4.4 million trust units of Plaza issued from treasury at a price of $4.60 per unit.To use about $9 million of proceeds to redeem currently outstanding series b 8.00% convertible subordinated unsecured debentures.To use about $10 million of proceeds to repay amounts outstanding on the reit's operating line of credit.

Plaza Retail REIT announces annual distribution Increase

Plaza Retail REIT:Board of Trustees has approved an increase in its annual distribution to unitholders to $0.26 per unit, representing a 4.0% increase.Increased distribution will be effective for the regularly scheduled monthly distribution payment dates for 2016 beginning with the January distribution.