Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ_u.TO)

PLZ_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.39CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$4.39
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
60,920
52-wk High
$5.18
52-wk Low
$4.27

Latest Key Developments

Riocan REIT, Plaza Retail REIT announce JV to redevelop 3 properties
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 

Plaza Retail REIT : Under agreement, Riocan sold 50% managing interest in three properties at an aggregate sale price of $11.5 million . Under terms of arrangement, Plaza will manage three assets and oversee redevelopment efforts for joint venture .Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust and Plaza Retail REIT announce joint venture to redevelop three properties.  Full Article

Plaza Retail REIT Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.082
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Plaza Retail Reit : Plaza Retail REIT announces solid results for the three months ended March 31, 2016 . Plaza Retail REIT - Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.082 . Plaza Retail REIT - Qtrly FFO per unit $0.080 . Plaza Retail REIT - Qtrly property NOI was $15.3 million , up 2.9% .Q1 FFO per share view c$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Plaza completes bought deal public offering of $23 million of trust units
Thursday, 31 Mar 2016 

Plaza Retail REIT:closed its previously announced bought deal public offering of 5,002,500 trust units of Plaza issued from treasury at a price of $4.60 per Unit for gross proceeds to the REIT of $23,011,500.representing the base offering size of 4,350,000 Units and the full exercise by the underwriting syndicate of the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 652,500 Units.The underwriting syndicate for the Offering was led by RBC Capital Markets.  Full Article

Plaza Retail REIT announces bought deal public offering of $20 million of trust units
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 

Plaza Retail REIT:Announces bought deal public offering of $20 million of trust units.Offering 4.4 million trust units of Plaza issued from treasury at a price of $4.60 per unit.To use about $9 million of proceeds to redeem currently outstanding series b 8.00% convertible subordinated unsecured debentures.To use about $10 million of proceeds to repay amounts outstanding on the reit's operating line of credit.  Full Article

Plaza Retail REIT announces annual distribution Increase
Monday, 16 Nov 2015 

Plaza Retail REIT:Board of Trustees has approved an increase in its annual distribution to unitholders to $0.26 per unit, representing a 4.0% increase.Increased distribution will be effective for the regularly scheduled monthly distribution payment dates for 2016 beginning with the January distribution.  Full Article

Plaza Retail REIT News

BRIEF-Plaza Retail REIT announces 8 projects for total capital cost of $13.1 mln

* Plaza Retail REIT announces 8 projects for total capital cost of $13.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

