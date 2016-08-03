Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Punjab National Bank : Seeks members' nod to issue equity shares of up to 21.12 billion rupees to India government .

India's Punjab National Bank : Exec says net interest margin likely between 2.5 to 2.8 percent for fiscal year 2016/17 . Exec says targeting 10-11 percent of credit growth in this financial year Further company coverage: [PNBK.NS] (Reporting By Sankalp Phartiyal) ((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Punjab National Bank : Approves seeking approval of shareholders for issuance and allotment of equity shares to GoI to the tune of 21.12 billion rupees .

Punjab National Bank : Punjab National Bank June-quarter net profit 3.06 billion rupees;interest earned 115.75 billion rupees; provisions 27.38 billion rupees . Says June-quarter gross NPA 13.75 percent versus 12.90 percent previous quarter; June-quarter net NPA 9.16 percent versus 8.61 percent previous quarter . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 1.18 billion rupees .

Punjab National Bank : RBI imposed penalty of INR 30 million on bank .

Reserve Bank of India: Rbi - monitoring of foreign investment under pis in Indian companies - removal from caution list - Punjab National Bank . Rbi - restrictions placed on the purchase of shares of the above company vide press release dated may 22, 2009 are withdrawn with immediate effect .

India's Punjab National Bank : Exec says impaired assets 17.55 percent of gross advances in March quarter . Exec says sma2 accounts worth about 110 billion rupees Further company coverage: [PNBK.NS] (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI) ((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Punjab National Bank : March-quarter net loss 53.67 billion rupees . March-quarter gross NPA 12.9 percent versus 8.47 percent in the previous quarter . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net loss was 1.13 billion rupees . Says March-quarter interest earned 108.24 billion rupees; provisions 104.85 billion rupees . India's Punjab National Bank says provisioning coverage ratio as of March 31, 2016 works out to 51.06 percent . The profit and gross NPA alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a press release at the NSE .