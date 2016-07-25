Edition:
India

PNC Infratech Ltd (PNCI.NS)

PNCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

159.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.80 (+1.79%)
Prev Close
Rs156.75
Open
Rs157.00
Day's High
Rs161.00
Day's Low
Rs152.75
Volume
171,233
Avg. Vol
198,424
52-wk High
Rs168.50
52-wk Low
Rs93.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PNC Infratech gets 2.33 bln rupees road project in Uttar Pradesh
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

PNC Infratech Ltd : PNC Infratech Limited bags 2.33 billion rupees PWD road project in UP .  Full Article

PNC Infratech gets hybrid annuity highway project of 8.81 bln rupees
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

PNC Infratech Ltd : PNC Infratech bags hybrid annuity highway project of 8.81 billion rupees .  Full Article

PNC Infratech to consider sub-division of equity shares of co
Monday, 23 May 2016 

PNC Infratech Ltd : Board shall consider the proposal for sub-division of equity shares of the company .  Full Article

PNC Infratech gets airport runway contract in U.P. worth 1.41 bln rupees
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

PNC Infratech Ltd : PNC Infratech Limited gets INR 1.41 billion airport runway contract in U.P. .  Full Article

PNC Infratech Ltd News

BRIEF-PNC Infratech ‍designates Chakresh Jain as CFO​

* Says ‍designated Chakresh Kumar Jain, managing director as chief financial officer (cfo)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

