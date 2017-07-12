Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 12 (Reuters) - PNE WIND AG ::PNE WIND AG: PNE WIND-SUBSIDIARY WKN SELLS VIVALDI SPRINGTIME PROJECT.‍START OF CONSTRUCTION IS PLANNED FOR 2017 WITH COMMERCIAL OPERATION DAY (COD) EXPECTED MID 2018​.

Pne Wind AG : Said on Friday sold 80 pct majority stake in PNE Wind YieldCo to a subsidiary of AREF II Renewables Investment Holding S.á.r.l. . Payment of the purchase price in the amount of approximately 103 million euros ($108.82 million) is expected before this year's end .Share purchase agreement now signed is a step towards attaining the earnings target of a consolidated EBIT up to 100 million euros for FY 2016, provided that its closing takes place this year.

PNE Wind AG : Wind farm portfolio to be marketed by selling it to investors .This is based on executive board and supervisory board's assessment that a portfolio sale is primarily a more secure transaction than an initial public offering.

PNE WIND AG : H1 operating profit (EBIT) of -1.4 million euros (prior year: 24.0 euros) and undiluted earnings per share of -0.10 euros (prior year: 0.25 euros) . Board of management confirms EBIT forecast of up to 100 million euros ($111.62 million) this year .In first six months of 2016, group generated sales of 44.8 million euros (prior year: 71.9 million euros).

PNE Wind AG : Board confirms record EBIT forecast of up to 100 million euros ($113.85 million)for full year . Q1 sales of 11.9 million euros (prior year: euro 15.2 million) .Q1 EBIT of 0.2 million euros (prior year: -6.0 million euros) and undiluted earnings per share of -0.05 euros(prior year: -0.13 euros).

PNE Wind AG:Says Markus Lesser to become CEO.Says his contract will be extended until Dec. 31, 2019.

PNE Wind AG:To propose to AGM on May 25 a dividend amounting to 0.04 euro per share entitled to dividend.Expects a cumulative EBIT for fiscal years 2014 to 2016 to be within range of its previously communicated guidance of 110 million to 130 million euros.For FY 2016, management board expects an EBIT in range of up to 100 million euros.FY 2016 EBIT estimate 90.91 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

PNE Wind AG:Pne ends arbitration proceeding against Volker Friedrichsen Beteiligungs-GmbH.‍In view of management and supervisory boards, arbitration proceedings instigated at end of 2014 has thus been ended in interests of all parties.

PNE Wind AG:Pne Wind AG: WKN concludes framework agreement with John Laing.Agreement includes investment in France with total volume of more than 50 megawatts.Agreement for potential future WKN projects in France and Poland​.

PNE Wind AG:PNE Wind AG supervisory board member Per Hornung Pedersen has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.Per Hornung Pedersen would be elected on interim basis to management board for period from Dec. 1 to date of annual general meeting of company on May 25, 2016.Pedersen will assume function of CEO and management board now consists once again of three members.