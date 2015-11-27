Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd:Capital markets regulator Sebi has ordered impounding of alleged 'unlawful gains' of over INR 2 crore from Polaris' promoter Arun Jain and its former CFO R Srikanth after finding them guilty in an insider trading case - NDTV.It was alleged that Jain, who was the chairman and managing director of erstwhile Polaris Software Lab (now known as Polaris Consulting and Services), and Srikanth, ex-Chief Financial Officer, had traded in the shares of the company while in possession of 'price sensitive information'. - NDTV.They had "traded in the shares of Polaris during the unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) period (i.e. pertaining to the declaration of quarterly financial results and commencement of real estate activities)." - NDTV.According to Sebi, Jain and Srikanth had made the alleged gains to the tune of Rs 1.85 crore and Rs 19.69 lakh, respectively. This included interest as well - NDTV.In an order dated November 24, the markets watchdog has ordered impounding "the alleged unlawful gains of Rs 1.85 crore (from July 18, 2008 to November 24, 2015) made by Jain and Rs 19.69 lakh (from July 18, 2008 to November 24, 2015) made by Srikanth." - NDTV.