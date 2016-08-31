Polisan Holding AS (POLHO.IS)
7.81TRY
19 Oct 2017
0.01TL (+0.13%)
7.80TL
7.90TL
7.90TL
7.78TL
72,001
145,037
10.00TL
4.50TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Polisan Holding units sign collective labour agreement
Polisan Holding AS
Polisan Holding Q2 net profit rises to 33.1 million lira
Polisan Holding AS
Polisan Holding in talks with Japan's Kansai Paint for sale of 50 pct of Polisan Boya
Polisan Holding AS
Polisan Holding Q1 net result turns to profit of 9.9 mln lira
Polisan Holding
Polisan Holding AS proposes 2015 dividend of 0.0310135 lira/shr
Polisan Holding AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend on April 21.Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of gross 0.0364865 lira, net 0.0310135 lira per share. Full Article
Polisan Holding AS unit Polisan Boya Sanayi signs construction deal for new facility
Polisan Holding AS:Says unit Polisan Boya Sanayi signs construction deal for new facility.Says unit Polisan Boya Sanayi's facility investment to be at $35 million and sees completion of project at the end of 2016. Full Article