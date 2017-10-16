Polymetal International PLC (POLYP.L)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Russia's Polymetal Q3 sales up 17 percent y/y
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia's Polymetal
Russia's Polymetal says H1 net earnings up to $164 mln
Russia's Polymetal International Plc
Russia's Polymetal ups stake in Tarutin copper deposit
Russia's Polymetal International Plc
Russia's Polymetal completes acquisition of Komarovskoye deposit in Kazakhstan
Polymetal International Plc
Russia's Polymetal Q2 gold production down 12 pct y/y
Russia's gold producer Polymetal says: Q2 gold equivalent production down 12 percent year-on-year . to 262,000 troy ounces mainly due to the planned grade declines at Okhotsk and Omolon as well as traditionally volatile quarterly grade performance at Dukat; . Says Q2 revenue down 12 percent y/y to $307 million; .Says on track to produce 1.26 million ounces of gold equivalent in 2016.. Full Article
Russia's VTB decreases stake in Polymetal
VTB
Russia's Polymetal International Plc recommends $0.13 per share in 2015 dividends - Reuters
Polymetal International Plc:Board of directors recommends payment of a final dividend of $0.13 per ordinary share on 2015 results - Reuters. Full Article
Polymetal International PLC acquires Kapan Gold Mine in Armenia from Dundee Precious Metals Inc
Polymetal International PLC:Says it has entered into binding agreements with Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (Dundee) for the acquisition of CJSC Dundee Precious Metals Kapan (DPMK), the holding company for the Kapan Gold Mine (Kapan) in the Republic of Armenia.The total consideration payable for the shares in DPMK at completion is $25 million, subject to certain working capital adjustments.The consideration will consist of $10 million payable in cash, which will be satisfied from existing cash balances, and $15 million payable in Polymetal shares.In addition, Dundee will receive a 2 pct NSR2 (Net Smelter Return) royalty on the future production from the Kapan Gold Mine capped at $25 million. Full Article
Polymetal International PLC reconfirms production guidance for 2016 and 2017
Polymetal International PLC:Reconfirms its production guidance for 2016 and 2017, which will comprise 1.23 Moz of gold equivalent and for 2017 at 1.30 Moz of gold equivalent (after restatement of the gold/silver price ratio to 1/80). Full Article
Polymetal International PLC creates JV with Polyus Zoloto OAO at Nezhdaninskoye deposit
Polymetal International PLC:Announces that it has entered into a joint venture with Polyus Zoloto OAO (Polyus Gold), under which Polymetal will participate in advancing the development of the Nezhdaninskoye gold deposit in Yakutia, Russia.The arrangement will allow Polymetal to acquire up to 50 pct in the joint venture entity holding 100 pct of JSC South-Verkhoyansk Mining Company (SVMC) through an earn-in mechanism.SVMC, which is currently a 100 pc subsidiary of Polyus Gold, holds the mining and exploration licensefor the property as well as certain infrastructure adjacent to the deposit.During the first stage Polymetal will obtain 15.3 pct interest in the JV.The total amount of Polymetal's investment at this stage will be$18 million in cash, of which $10 million will be ultimately paid to Polyus Gold and $8 million1 will be invested in SVMC and used to fund exploration activities and expenses of SVMC during the first 15 months.Stage 2 investment will comprise $72 million in cash and will be carried out from month 16 to month 52 from the date of forming the joint venture.The investment will be used to finance construction and ramp-up of the underground mine and processing plant.Upon completion of Stage 2, SVMC will operate as a 50:50 joint venture between Polymetal and Polyus Gold, with Polymetal acting as a managing partner. Full Article