Marcopolo SA (POMO4.SA)
POMO4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
4.31BRL
20 Oct 2017
4.31BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 4.31
R$ 4.31
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,491,371
4,491,371
52-wk High
R$ 4.80
R$ 4.80
52-wk Low
R$ 2.32
R$ 2.32
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Brazil bus maker Marcopolo keeps factory closed after blaze
SAO PAULO, Sept 4 Brazilian bus maker Marcopolo SA kept its biggest factory in the country closed on Monday after a fire that did not damage the assembly line there, according to the company.