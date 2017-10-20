Edition:
Marcopolo SA (POMO4.SA)

POMO4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

4.31BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 4.31
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,491,371
52-wk High
R$ 4.80
52-wk Low
R$ 2.32

Brazil bus maker Marcopolo keeps factory closed after blaze

SAO PAULO, Sept 4 Brazilian bus maker Marcopolo SA kept its biggest factory in the country closed on Monday after a fire that did not damage the assembly line there, according to the company.

