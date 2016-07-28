Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd : Painted Pony Petroleum announces swap of montney acreage and wells with industry partner . Co's average working interest across its montney acreage will increase from 75% currently to greater than 86% at closing .Says transaction is anticipated to have a neutral impact on Painted Pony's reserves.

Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd Says Completion Of 198 Mmcf/D Altagas Townsend Facility Remains On Schedule For A Mid : Financial hedges currently cover 63% of remaining 2016 forecast average production (89.5 mmcf/d) . Production averaged 99.6 mmcfe/d (16,601 boe/d) in q1 of 2016 . 2016 commissioning . Average daily production volumes during q1 of 2016 represent a 2% increase over q1 2015 production volumes of 97.5 mmcfe/d . Production guidance for 2016 remains unchanged . Says altagas confirms that townsend facility is over 90% complete with construction progress continuing ahead of schedule . Painted pony petroleum ltd says expects to begin delivering volumes to townsend facility during q3 of 2016 . Painted pony petroleum ltd says targeting 2016 exit production volumes of approximately 240 mmcfe/d .Painted pony announces reconfirmed $325 million credit facility, townsend facility update, and first quarter 2016 financial and operating results.