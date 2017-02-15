Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Paramount Resources Ltd says 2017 sales volumes projected to average approx. 20,000 boe/d

Paramount Resources Ltd : Paramount resources ltd. Provides operational update and preliminary 2017 outlook . Paramount resources ltd - paramount's 2017 capital program is expected to total approximately $325 million . Paramount resources ltd - sales volumes in 2017 are projected to average approximately 20,000 boe/d . Paramount resources ltd - sales volumes are expected to average over 30,000 boe/d in q4 of 2017 . Paramount resources - in sept 2017, karr-gold creek sales volumes are anticipated to be impacted by planned shut-down of third party gas processing plant . Paramount resources ltd - annual operating costs for 2017 are anticipated to average approximately $10.00 per boe .Paramount resources - q4 2017 operating costs are expected to be lower than in first part of year because of ramp-up in production volumes at karr-gold creek.

Paramount resources ltd. announces a normal course issuer bid

Paramount Resources Ltd : Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces a normal course issuer bid . Paramount Resources Ltd says paramount may purchase up to 5.4 million common shares under NCIB .Paramount Resources Ltd says NCIB will commence on October 13, 2016 and will terminate on earlier of October 12, 2017.

Paramount Resources monetizes part of its Seven Generations' share

Paramount Resources Ltd : Announces the monetization of part of its Seven Generations Energy Ltd shares and provides operational update . Has received approximately $310 million in cash and will realize balance of proceeds in late December 2016 .Has monetized aggregate of 24.7 million 7g shares through sale transactions for gross proceeds of approximately $735 million.

Paramount Resources says entered $100 mln secured revolving credit facility

Paramount Resources Ltd : Paramount Resources Ltd announces closing of Musreau / Kakwa asset sale to Seven Generations . Repaid all outstanding indebtedness (being approximately $230 million) under its prior $350 million revolving credit facility .Entered into a new $100 million secured revolving credit facility with a Canadian Chartered bank.

Paramount Resources has extended consent solicitation for its 2019 notes

Paramount Resources Ltd : Paramount resources ltd. Announces that it has extended the consent solicitation for its 2019 notes . Minimum acceptance condition remains $100 million principal amount of notes , consent fee remains at $5.00 per $1,000 principal amount of notes .Extended expiry time of consent solicitation to holders of its senior unsecured notes due 2019 to august 17, 2016.

Paramount Resources obtains shareholder approval for asset sale to Seven Generations Energy

Paramount Resources Ltd : Paramount Resources Ltd obtains shareholder and regulatory approvals for its Musreau/Kakwa asset sale to Seven Generations Energy Ltd . Sale transaction is expected to be completed on August 18, 2016 .More than 99 pct of votes cast by shareholders at shareholder meeting on Aug. 15 was in favour of sale transaction.

Paramount resources reported Q2 EPS ($0.29)

Paramount Resources LTD : Qtrly total sales volumes 40,890 BOE/D versus 42,604 BOE/D . Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly loss per share $0.29.

Paramount Resources posts qtrly net loss per share $0.29

Paramount Resources Ltd : Paramount announces second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly FFO loss per share $0.05 . Qtrly net loss per share $0.29 . Qtrly total sales volumes 40,890 boe/d versus 42,604 boe/d .Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Executive chairman of Paramount Resources buys 3.6 mln Class A shares of co

Clayton H. Riddell: Clayton Riddell, executive chairman of Paramount Resources Ltd acquired 3.6 million Class A common shares of co .Following acquisition, Riddell owns and/or controls an aggregate of 44.7 million common shares of Paramount Resources Ltd.

Paramount Resources to sell some of its deep basin Musreau/Kakwa assets to Seven Generations for $1.9 bln

Paramount Resources Ltd : Paramount Resources Ltd enters into an agreement to sell 310 net sections of its deep basin musreau/kakwa assets to seven Generations Energy Ltd for total consideration of $1.9 billion . Seven Generations provided paramount with a $80 million deposit, non-refundable except for certain instances as specified in agreement . Seven Generations will also assume Paramount's processing and transportation commitments relating to assets . A canadian chartered bank has committed to provide company with a new $410 million credit facility upon closing of transaction . New credit facility will amend and replace Paramount's existing credit facility . New facility will have two tranches, an extendible borrowing base tranche and a one year non-extendible margin tranche . Consideration is comprised of C$475 million in cash, 33.5 million class a shares of 7G, 7G's assumption of Paramount's senior unsecured notes . Initial capital spending for pro forma co will be focused on expanding company's existing 4,500 boe/d karr/gold creek development . Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP is acting as legal counsel to paramount on transaction . Total consideration of approximately $1.9 billion . Transaction was unanimously approved by both companies' boards of directors . Intends to commence a conditional consent solicitation in early to mid-July with regards to its senior unsecured notes due 2019.