Edition:
India

Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO)

POW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

32.80CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$32.80
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
687,098
52-wk High
$33.01
52-wk Low
$28.17

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Power reports Q1 earnings of C$0.36 per share
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Power Corporation Of Canada : Q1 operating earnings per share c$0.67 . Q1 earnings per share c$0.36 . Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.335per share . Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.335per share .Power corporation reports first quarter financial results and dividend increase of 7.6%.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Power Corporation of Canada News

BRIEF-Power Corporation Of Canada qtrly ‍adjusted earnings/share $0.86​

* Power Corporation reports second quarter and six-month financial results and dividends

» More POW.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials