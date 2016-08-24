Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Paddy Power Betfair CEO says use of excess cash a conversation for 2017

Paddy Power Betfair Plc : Paddy Power Betfair CEO says conversations around future M&A, returning excess cash to shareholders for 12 months time Further company coverage: [PPB.I] (Reporting By Padraic Halpin) ((Padraic.Halpin@thomsonreuters.com;)).

INTERVIEW-Paddy Power Betfair well positioned for future M&A - CEO

Paddy Power Betfair Plc : Paddy Power Betfair CEO says will typically use Betfair brand exclusively for entries into other European markets . Paddy Power Betfair CEO says group will focus primarily on regulated markets and on digital over high street . Paddy Power Betfair CEO says board continues to examine what level of gearing the merged group will target . Paddy Power Betfair CEO says speedier integration puts it in a pretty good position to get involved in M&A if it wishes . Paddy Power Betfair CEO expects to open 10 shops in H2, may be interested in small amount of Ladbrokes, Coral stores for sale . Paddy Power Betfair CEO says not yet seeing any evidence of an impact from Brexit, not weighing on thinking Further company coverage: [PPB.I] (Reporting By Padraic Halpin) ((Padraic.Halpin@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Paddy Power Betfair H1 earnings up 31 pct, merger cost synergies increased

Paddy Power Betfair Plc : Revenue up 18 percent to £759 million, with double-digit growth in all four divisions, online up 20 percent . Interim dividend of 40 pence per share takes total dividends for period to 52 pence per share . Merger integration progressing ahead of plan with majority of actions already completed . Now expecting £65 million of cost synergies with full benefit to be achieved in 2017 . Full year 2016 proforma underlying ebitda is expected to be between £365 million and £385 million . H1 underlying proforma EBITDA £181 million, up 31 percent y/y . Will adopt a more targeted approach to customer proposition and messaging for each brand Further company coverage: [PPB.I] (Reporting By Padraic Halpin) ((Padraic.Halpin@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Paddy Power Betfair says 68 pct of AGM votes in favour of directors' pay

Paddy Power Betfair Plc : 68.22 percent of votes cast at AGM in favour of approval of directors' remuneration report, 31.78 percent against .87.51 percent of votes cast at AGM in favour of resolution for authority to allot shares, 12.49 percent against.

Paddy Power PLC reaffirms FY 2015 operating profit guidance

Paddy Power PLC:Says board continues to expect FY 2015 reported operating profit to be a mid to high single digit percentage increase above FY 2014.