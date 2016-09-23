Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PPC says South African cement business volumes up 6 pct in first 5 months

PPC Ltd : Progress with expansion projects in DRC, Ethiopia, Slurry progressing well with hot commissioning underway at Harare mill in Zimbabwe. . South African cement business has recorded volume growth of 6 pct, however selling prices declined 5 pct . Cement sales volumes in international business are up 8% .Overall margins remain under pressure despite good cost control.

PPC says rights issue subscription price of 4 rand/shr

PPC Ltd :Rights issue subscription price of 4.00 rand per offer share and in ratio of 160.06486 offer shares for every 100 PPC ordinary shares.

PPC Ltd says HY HEPS of 52 cents

PPC Ltd : Diluted HY HEPS 52 cents versus 59 cents year ago .HY revenue 4.50 bln rand versus 4.54 bln rand year ago.

PPC enters into standby underwriting deal on 4 bln Rand rights offer

PPC Ltd : Advises that it has entered into a standby underwriting agreement in relation to underwriting its proposed rights offer of 4 bln rand . Mandated a syndicate of banks comprising Standard Bank of South Africa, Nedbank, Absa Bank, Rand Merchant Bank, a unit of FirstRand .Joint bookrunners have provided a standby underwriting commitment of 4 bln rand in relation to proposed rights offer.

PPC six-month HEPS falls 12 pct

PPC Ltd : For six months ended March 31, earnings per share up 35 pct to 70 cents including sale of non-core assets . Group revenue for six months ended March 31 of R4.5 billion - down 1 pct . Six-Month HEPS fell 12 pct to 53 cents (2015: 60 cents) due to weaker trading conditions as well as higher finance costs and depreciation .No dividend is declared.

PPC Ltd says intends to raise between 3-4 billion rand via rights issue

PPC Ltd : Sees basic heps for six month period to 31 March 2016 between 10% and 20% lower than basic heps of 60 cents year ago . Debt levels, including non-recourse debt, are anticipated to peak at between 10 billion rand and 12 billion rand in financial year 2017 . Main contributors to expected increase are exceptional items relating to disposal of assets that realised profit before tax of 100 million rand . Intends to raise between 3 billion rand and 4 billion rand in gross proceeds through a rights issue .S&P cut company's long- and short-term South African national scale corporate credit ratings to zabb-/zab from zaa/zaa-2 respectively.

PPC says in advanced stages of preparation to execute capital raise

Ppc Ltd : Is in advanced stages of preparation to execute a capital raise, proceeds from which will be used to reduce current debt levels . Intended quantum of proposed capital raise will be not less than 3.0 bln rand and not more than 4.0 bln rand .Expects to release an announcement setting out key terms of capital raise when it releases its 2016 financial year end results on June 14 2016..