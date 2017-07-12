Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pembina & Veresen announce Veresen shareholder approval of business combination

July 11 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp :Pembina & Veresen announce Veresen shareholder approval of business combination.Pembina Pipeline Corp - Greater than 99 percent of Veresen common shares voted at meeting were voted in favor of arrangement.

Pembina Pipeline reports qtrly earnings per share $0.25

Pembina Pipeline Corp : Pembina Pipeline Corporation reports second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly revenue $1,027 million versus $1,213 million . "on track to deliver significant cash flow per share growth through 2018" . Qtrly total volume 1,793 mboe/d versus 1,695 mboe/d . Qtrly earnings per share $0.25 .Q2 earnings per share view c$0.29, revenue view c$1.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Pembina Pipeline sets July cash dividend of C$0.16 per share

Pembina Pipeline Corp :Sets july cash dividend of c$0.16 per share.

Pembina Pipeline Corp increases size of preferred share offering

Pembina Pipeline Corp:Says announced offering of cumulative redeemable minimum rate reset class A preferred shares, Series 13 , size of the offering has been increased to 10 mln Series 13 Preferred Shares, for aggregate gross proceeds of $250 mln.Offering no longer includes the previously granted underwriters' option.Says intends to use net proceeds from the offering of Series 13 Preferred Shares for capital expenditures and working capital requirements in connection with the Company's 2016 capital program and to reduce indebtedness under the Company's credit facilities.

Pembina Pipeline Corp announces $300 million bought deal financing

Pembina Pipeline Corp:Underwriters have agreed to purchase from Pembina on a "bought deal" basis and sell to the public 8,825,000 common shares at a price of $34.00 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $300 million.Intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with funds available under the Company's existing credit facilities to finance the purchase price for its proposed acquisition of certain natural gas processing assets from Paramount Resources.

Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces acquisition of strategic midstream assets for $556 million and a dividend increase

Pembina Pipeline Corp:Entered into agreements to acquire certain sour natural gas processing assets from Paramount Resources for cash consideration of approximately $556 million.Pembina has agreed to fund a debottlenecking initiative supporting the Kakwa Assets, for approximately $35 million.Says increases dividend from $0.1525 per common share to $0.16 per common share denotes a 4.9 percent increase.Expected to start with dividend payable on May 13 to shareholders of record date as on April 25.

Pembina Pipeline Corp declares March 2016 common share dividend

Pembina Pipeline Corp:Board of Directors declared a common share cash dividend for March 2016 of $0.1525 per share.To be paid on April 15 to shareholders of record date as on March 24.

Pembina Pipeline Corp declares common share dividend for january

Pembina Pipeline Corp:Declared a common share cash dividend for January 2016 of $0.1525 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on February 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on January 25, 2016.

Pembina Pipeline Corp launches $150 million bought deal preferred share offering

Pembina Pipeline Corp:Launches $150 million bought deal preferred share offering.Underwriters to purchase from Pembina 6 million cumulative redeemable minimum rate reset class a preferred shares at $25 per share.Intends to use net proceeds from offering of series 11 preferred shares to reduce indebtedness under credit facilities.Also intends to use net proceeds for capital expenditures in connection 2016 capital program.Holders of Series 11 preferred shares will be entitled to receive fixed cumulative dividends at an annual rate of $1.4375 per share.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation declares december 2015 common share dividend

Pembina Pipeline Corporation:Declared a common share cash dividend for December 2015 of $0.1525 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2015.