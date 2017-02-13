Edition:
India

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (PREG.NS)

PREG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

279.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.85 (-2.05%)
Prev Close
Rs284.95
Open
Rs284.85
Day's High
Rs289.40
Day's Low
Rs277.20
Volume
282,806
Avg. Vol
264,387
52-wk High
Rs306.00
52-wk Low
Rs144.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Prestige Estates Dec-qtr profit down about 38 pct
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 693.4 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 5.48 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.11 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 6.87 billion rupees.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd News

BRIEF-Prestige Estates Projects seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs

* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of non-convertible debentures worth upto INR 7.50 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2x9lweJ Further company coverage:

» More PREG.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials