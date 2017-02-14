Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Prism Cement Dec-qtr loss widens

Prism Cement Ltd : Dec quarter net loss 470.2 million rupees . Prism cement ltd consensus forecast for Dec quarter loss was 160 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 12.34 billion rupees .Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 152.2 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 13.47 billion rupees.

Prism Cement appoints Atul Desai as additional director, executive director & CEO (RMC)

Prism Cement Ltd : Appointed Atul R. Desai as an additional director and executive director & CEO (RMC) .

Prism Cement says Rajesh Kapadia resigned as chairman

Prism Cement Ltd : Rajesh kapadia, chairman resigned from the board of directors .

Prism Cement entered into power supply agreement with BLA Power

Prism Cement Ltd : Entered into a power supply agreement and other related agreements/documents with bla power .

Prism Cement agrees to acquire 15.23 percent stake in BLA Power Plant Pvt Ltd

Prism Cement Ltd : Agreed to acquire 15.23 percent stake in bla power plant pvt ltd for 210 million rupees .

Prism Cement enters supply agreement with Eco Cements Limited

Prism Cement Ltd : Entered into supply agreement with eco cements limited in terms of which ecl will manufacture and supply cement to co .