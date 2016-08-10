Prumo Logistica SA (PRML3.SA)
10.97BRL
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
R$ 10.97
--
--
--
--
277,203
R$ 11.50
R$ 6.22
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Prumo Logistica unit signs term of commitment with Wilson Sons
Prumo Logistica SA
Prumo reaches agreement with Eneva to terminate contracts and lawsuits
Prumo Logistica SA
Unit of Prumo Logistica to get financing of up to $350 million
Prumo Logistica SA
Prumo confirms Jose Magela Bernardes as CEO
Prumo Logistica SA
Prumo Logistica SA takes out loan totaling $50 mln
Prumo Logistica SA:Says it has signed loan agreement with an investment vehicle, administrated by the companies, affiliated with EIG Global Energy Partners.Says that loan agreement amounts to $50.0 million, interest rate is 15 percent per year.Says will keep investing to finish construction works in its terminals and to develop infrastructure of Porto do Acu. Full Article