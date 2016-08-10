Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Prumo Logistica unit signs term of commitment with Wilson Sons

Prumo Logistica SA : Said on Tuesday that its unit Porto do Acu Operacoes SA had signed a term of commitment with Wilson Sons to establish main technical and commercial conditions for provision of towage services by Wilson Sons to customers of Porto do Acu .Upon signing of the term the companies will concentrate on details of the conditions already negotiated to sign a definitive agreement.

Prumo reaches agreement with Eneva to terminate contracts and lawsuits

Prumo Logistica SA : Announced on Monday that it had reached agreement with Eneva SA and UTE Porto do Acu Energia SA to terminate existing contractual agreements, lawsuits, discussions and claims in relation to Porto do Acu .Parties also agreed to request State Environment Institute (INEA) to transfer a license held by Eneva and UTE for the possible future development of a 3.3 GW gas fired power plant to the company's unit Gas Natural Acu Ltda.

Unit of Prumo Logistica to get financing of up to $350 million

Prumo Logistica SA : Announced on Monday that Overseas Private Investment Corporation approved a credit line worth up to $350 million for the company's unit Acu Petroleo SA .New credit line to ballance the capital structure and to ensure development of the oil transshipment terminal investment program.

Prumo confirms Jose Magela Bernardes as CEO

Prumo Logistica SA : Announced on Monday that its board approved to confirm Jose Magela Bernardes as Chief Executive Officer of the company .Jose Magela Bernardes was previously appointed the interim CEO.

Prumo Logistica SA takes out loan totaling $50 mln

Prumo Logistica SA:Says it has signed loan agreement with an investment vehicle, administrated by the companies, affiliated with EIG Global Energy Partners.Says that loan agreement amounts to $50.0 million, interest rate is 15 percent per year.Says will keep investing to finish construction works in its terminals and to develop infrastructure of Porto do Acu.