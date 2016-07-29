Edition:
Proximus NV (PROX.BR)

PROX.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

28.48EUR
9:05pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.00 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
€28.48
Open
€28.50
Day's High
€28.66
Day's Low
€28.39
Volume
442,083
Avg. Vol
510,969
52-wk High
€32.97
52-wk Low
€25.36

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Proximus Q2 operating profit misses Reuters poll
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Proximus NV : Q2 2016, Proximus posted solid underlying domestic EBITDA growth of 4.1 pct . Q2 underlying domestic EBITDA growth of 4.1 pct . 2016 full-year guidance reiterated . Q2 total mobile customer base stands at 6,508,0003 an increase of +112,000 . Free cash flow of 255 million euros over first 6 months . Q2 revenue is 1.46 billion euros vs 1.49 billion in Reuters poll . Q2 operating income is 194 million euros vs 223 million euros in Reuters poll .Q2 net profit group share is 126 million euros vs 115 million euros in Reuters poll.  Full Article

Proximus comments on FY 2016 guidance
Wednesday, 4 May 2016 

Proximus:Sees 2016 domestic underlying revenue slight growth.Expect to return over 2016 a total gross dividend per share of 1.50 euro.For the full-year 2016 we reconfirm our expectation.For 2016 group underlying ebitda sees slight growth.Sees 2016 capex (excluding Spectrum) around 950 million euros.  Full Article

Exclusive agreement between Pro League and Proximus NV
Friday, 19 Feb 2016 

Proximus:‍Exclusive agreement between Pro League and Proximus: new D1B becomes "Proximus League" and will be broadcast on Proximus TV for 4 seasons​.  Full Article

Proximus and Audi conclude partnership agreement
Wednesday, 13 Jan 2016 

Proximus:Proximus and Audi have concluded a partnership agreement to provide all new Audis in Belgium (equipped with Audi connect) with an internet connection via Proximus network.  Full Article

Proximus announces gross dividend of 0.5 euro - Euronext
Tuesday, 1 Dec 2015 

Euronext:Proximus to proceed on gross dividend of 0.5 euro on ordinary shares.Ex-dividend date is Dec. 9, payment date is Dec. 11.  Full Article

Proximus NV News

BRIEF-Proximus acquires application development company Unbrace

* ACQUIRES UNBRACE, AN APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT COMPANY Source text: http://bit.ly/2hDerfN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

