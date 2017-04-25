Edition:
Kering SA (PRTP.PA)

PRTP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

359.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€359.20
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
185,603
52-wk High
€360.80
52-wk Low
€187.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Puma says not heard anything about Kering sale
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 

April 25 (Reuters) - Puma :CEO says not heard anything about Kering considering a sale of Puma, but "you need to ask them".  Full Article

Gucci to launch new perfume in H2 2017 - Kering CEO
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Kering Chairman and CEO Francois-Henri Pinault tells a news conference: Group will launch new Gucci perfume in H2 2017 - CEO .Kering deputy CEO says Kering eyewear will have positive ebitda from 2017.  Full Article

Puma CEO-no indication that Kering is planning to sell
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 

Puma Se : Puma CEO says has no indication that Kering is planning to sell stake Further company coverage: [PUMG.DE] (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom) ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Kering says will be growth at Bottega Veneta in 2017 but "very progressive"
Tuesday, 25 Oct 2016 

Kering :Finance Director says there will be growth at Bottega Veneta in 2017 but it will be "very progressive".  Full Article

Kering sees Bottega Veneta margin drop in H2 similar to H1
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Kering Sa :CFO says sees drop in operating margin at Bottega Veneta in H2 being similar to drop in H1.  Full Article

Kering to appoint Belgian designer Vaccarello at YSL-source
Saturday, 2 Apr 2016 

Kering SA:Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello to replace Slimane at Yves Saint Laurent.Kering to announce appointment of Vaccarello at Yves Saint Laurent as early as on Monday.  Full Article

Kering decided to distribute an interim dividend of 1.50 euro per share
Wednesday, 16 Dec 2015 

Kering SA:Board of directors of 16 December 2015 has decided to distribute an interim dividend of 1.50 euro per share for the financial year 2015.This interim dividend will be paid on 25 January 2016.The ex-dividend date will be 21 January 2016.  Full Article

Kering to sell shoemaker Sergio Rossi to Investindustrial
Wednesday, 9 Dec 2015 

Kering SA:Reaches agreement with investment group Investindustrial for the sale of 100 percent of Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi.Deal includes Sergio Rossi's industrial assets, rights attached to its brand and the entire distribution network.Financial terms were not disclosed.  Full Article

Kering SA News

Italian fashion house Gucci to stop using fur

PARIS, Oct 12 Italy's Gucci will stop using fur in its designs from next year, joining a growing number of fashion houses looking at alternatives amid pressure from animal rights activists and changing consumer tastes.

