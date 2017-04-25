Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

April 25 (Reuters) - Puma :CEO says not heard anything about Kering considering a sale of Puma, but "you need to ask them".

Gucci to launch new perfume in H2 2017 - Kering CEO

Kering Chairman and CEO Francois-Henri Pinault tells a news conference: Group will launch new Gucci perfume in H2 2017 - CEO .Kering deputy CEO says Kering eyewear will have positive ebitda from 2017.

Puma Se : Puma CEO says has no indication that Kering is planning to sell stake Further company coverage: [PUMG.DE]

Kering :Finance Director says there will be growth at Bottega Veneta in 2017 but it will be "very progressive".

Kering Sa :CFO says sees drop in operating margin at Bottega Veneta in H2 being similar to drop in H1.

Kering to appoint Belgian designer Vaccarello at YSL-source

Kering SA:Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello to replace Slimane at Yves Saint Laurent.Kering to announce appointment of Vaccarello at Yves Saint Laurent as early as on Monday.

Kering decided to distribute an interim dividend of 1.50 euro per share

Kering SA:Board of directors of 16 December 2015 has decided to distribute an interim dividend of 1.50 euro per share for the financial year 2015.This interim dividend will be paid on 25 January 2016.The ex-dividend date will be 21 January 2016.

Kering to sell shoemaker Sergio Rossi to Investindustrial

Kering SA:Reaches agreement with investment group Investindustrial for the sale of 100 percent of Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi.Deal includes Sergio Rossi's industrial assets, rights attached to its brand and the entire distribution network.Financial terms were not disclosed.