M&G lends $683 mln to Lodha to develop prime London property

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc :m&g investments says provides 517 million pounds ($682.49 million) stg loan to lodha uk to develop 1, grosvenor square, london.

Prudential names Mark Fitzpatrick as group CFO

May 18 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc ::Prudential appoints Mark Fitzpatrick as group cfo.Prudential appoints Nic Nicandrou as chief executive of Prudential Corporation Asia.Tony Wilkey is to step down as chief executive of PCA and from board of Prudential Plc.

Prudential reports hgiher Q1 new business profit

May 18 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc ::Q1 group new business profit of 856 million stg, up 25 percent (up 42 percent).Broad-Based growth in Asia, with Q1 new business profit up 26 per cent 2,3 (up 45 percent) to 561 million stg.Q1 US separate account assets up 5 percent to $157 billion; UK PRUfund assets up 11 percent to 27.5 billion stg.Q1 group shareholders' solvency II surplus estimated at 12.4 billion stg; equivalent to a cover ratio of 198 percent.Q1 asset management external net inflows of 5.7 billion stg from M&G and Eastspring.Completed sale of its Life Insurance Subsidiary in Korea, PCA Life Insurance Co Ltd, to Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co Ltd for consideration of KRW170 billion (equivalent to 117 million stg).

Prudential H1 operating profit rises 6 pct

Prudential Plc : Prudential plc - hy16 results - business review . M&G H1 underlying operating profit 225 million stg . Group H1 operating profit 2.059 billion stg . Excluding uk bulk annuities from 2015 comparative results as prudential has withdrawn from this market. . Says macro-economic context looks certain to be challenging and unpredictable in short term . Uk operating profit 384 million stg . Says m&g cost-income ratio up 1 percentage point to 52 per cent . Us pre-tax operating profit 888 million stg . H1 profit after tax fell 54 percent to 687 million stg . H1 operating profit 2.059 billion stg . Ceo says well placed to capitalise on positive structural trends and remain distinctive in our ability to deliver both growth and cash . Says group solvency ii capital surplus £9.1bn down 6% . Says m&g, as expected has continued to experience significant net outflows in first half . Says m&g reported ifrs operating profit of £225 million reflecting impact of these outflows partially offset by lower costs . Life ape new business sales £3,030 million . Us operating profit 694 million stg . Asia pre-tax operating profit 682 million stg .Uk pre-tax operating profit 473 million stg.

Prudential says Brexit could hurt co's UK domiciled operations

Prudential Plc : The group has several UK domiciled operations, including prudential UK and M&G, and these may be impacted by a UK withdrawal from the EU . Increased volatility may create potential for a general downturn in economic activity and for further or prolonged interest rate reductions in some jurisdictions due to monetary easing and investor sentiment . Demand for insurance products may also be adversely affected . If sustained, this environment is likely to have a negative impact on insurance sector over time and may consequently have a negative impact on Prudential's business and its balance sheet and profitability . Ongoing uncertainty of when UK will leave EU and possibility of a lengthy period before negotiations are concluded may increase volatility in markets where group operates . Insurers may experience an elevated incidence of claims, lapses, or surrenders of policies, and some policyholders may choose to defer or stop paying insurance premiums .There may be a higher incidence of counterparty failures.

India's ICICI Prudential Life Insurance files for IPO

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd : India's ICICI Prudential Life Insurance files for initial public offering . IPO includes public offer of up to about 181.3 million equity shares . Equity shares proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE . Bofa Merrill Lynch, ICICI Securities, CLSA India, Deutsche Equities India, Edelweiss Financial global co-ordinators, book running lead managers . Further company coverage [ICIR.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

Prudential says Anne Richards will be appointed exec director on June 7

Prudential Plc :Confirms that effective date of richards' appointment as an executive director of prudential will be 7 june 2016.