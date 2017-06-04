Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Anhui Jianghuai Automobile plans JV JAC Volkswagen Automotive capitalized at 2 bln yuan

June 4 (Reuters) - Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp Ltd <600418.SS> ::* Says it plans to set up a Hefei-based JV JAC Volkswagen Automotive capitalized at 2 billion yuan with an investment firm of Volkswagen .* Says it will inject capital of 1 billion yuan in it and hold a 50 percent stake .

Porsche SE says Porsche, Piech families in talks for Piech's stake

Porsche Automobil Holding SE : Potential change in the shareholder structure . Says Porsche and Piech families in negotiations as to whether Piech shall transfer major part shares in Porsche SE to further members of Porsche and Piech families .Says it is still unforeseeable whether aforesaid changes in shareholder structure of Porsche Automobil Holding SE will in fact occur.

U.S. Porsche dealers see 18 percent fall in July sales

Porsche Automobil Holding Se : Says 18 percent fall in sales by U.S. dealers in July

Porsche SE says VW special items weigh on results

Porsche Automobil Holding SE : Special items at Volkswagen weigh on Porsche SE's group result . Still expects group profit for 2016 of between 1.4 billion euro and 2.4 billion euro unchanged from its previous forecast .Still aims to achieve a positive net liquidity between 1.0 billion euro and 1.5 billion euro as of 31 December 2016.

Porsche unit increases H1 sales by 3 percent y/y

Volkswagen : Unit Porsche says sold 117,963 cars in H1 . Volkswagen says Porsche unit increased H1 sales by 3 percent y/y thanks to sales of cayman and boxster

Porsche SE will vote in favour of dividend - spokesman

Porsche Se : Spokesman says Porsche will vote in favour of dividend at Volkswagen AGM . Spokesman says Porsche SE supervisory board meeting on Monday cancelled

Porsche SE says Q1 net profit at 661 mln eur, confirms outlook

Porsche Automobil Holding SE : Says Q1 net profit at 661 million euros versus 870 million euros . Q1 net liquidity at 1.66 billion euros vs 1.70 billion euros quarter-prior . Says still sees 2016 net profit of 1.4-2.4 billion euros vs 273 million net loss year-ago . Says still expects net liquidity of 1.0 to 1.5 billion euros for FY 2016

Porsche Automobil Holding changes dividend proposal - higher dividend

Porsche Automobil Holding SE:Executive board and the supervisory board of Porsche SE come to an agreement to propose to the annual general meeting a dividend payout of 1.004 euro per ordinary share and of 1.01 euro per preference share.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE to propose dividend

Porsche Automobil Holding SE:To propose to the annual general meeting - subject to corresponding resolutions of the supervisory board - a dividend payout of 0.204 euros per ordinary share and of 0.21 euros per preference share.

Volkswagen AG, Porsche Automobil Holding SE recall about 800,000 SUVs to check pedals - Reuters News

Porsche Automobil Holding SE:Volkswagen and its Porsche unit on Thursday said they were recalling more than 800,000 VW Touareg and Porsche Cayenne sports utility vehicles as a precautionary measure, to fix a potentially faulty component on the pedal mechanism. - RTRS.The carmakers said 391,000 Touaregs and 409,477 Cayennes built between 2011 and 2016 would be recalled because "a circlip could be loose on the bearing bracket for pedals".