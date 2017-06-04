Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PSHG_p.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Anhui Jianghuai Automobile plans JV JAC Volkswagen Automotive capitalized at 2 bln yuan
June 4 (Reuters) - Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp Ltd <600418.SS> ::* Says it plans to set up a Hefei-based JV JAC Volkswagen Automotive capitalized at 2 billion yuan with an investment firm of Volkswagen .* Says it will inject capital of 1 billion yuan in it and hold a 50 percent stake . Full Article
Porsche SE says Porsche, Piech families in talks for Piech's stake
Porsche Automobil Holding SE
U.S. Porsche dealers see 18 percent fall in July sales
Porsche Automobil Holding Se
Porsche SE says VW special items weigh on results
Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Porsche unit increases H1 sales by 3 percent y/y
Volkswagen
Porsche SE will vote in favour of dividend - spokesman
Porsche Se
Porsche SE says Q1 net profit at 661 mln eur, confirms outlook
Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Porsche Automobil Holding changes dividend proposal - higher dividend
Porsche Automobil Holding SE:Executive board and the supervisory board of Porsche SE come to an agreement to propose to the annual general meeting a dividend payout of 1.004 euro per ordinary share and of 1.01 euro per preference share. Full Article
Porsche Automobil Holding SE to propose dividend
Porsche Automobil Holding SE:To propose to the annual general meeting - subject to corresponding resolutions of the supervisory board - a dividend payout of 0.204 euros per ordinary share and of 0.21 euros per preference share. Full Article
Volkswagen AG, Porsche Automobil Holding SE recall about 800,000 SUVs to check pedals - Reuters News
Porsche Automobil Holding SE:Volkswagen and its Porsche unit on Thursday said they were recalling more than 800,000 VW Touareg and Porsche Cayenne sports utility vehicles as a precautionary measure, to fix a potentially faulty component on the pedal mechanism. - RTRS.The carmakers said 391,000 Touaregs and 409,477 Cayennes built between 2011 and 2016 would be recalled because "a circlip could be loose on the bearing bracket for pedals". Full Article
German stocks - Factors to watch on October 12
