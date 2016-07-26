Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Prairiesky Q2 FFO $0.19 per share

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd : PrairieSky announces second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly funds from operations of $42.8 million or $0.19 per share, basic and diluted . Q2 FFO per share view C$0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly average production of 23,158 boe per day, 46% liquids.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd declares March dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd:Board of Directors has declared a dividend of CDN $0.06 per common share.Payable in cash on April 15 to shareholders of record date as on March 31.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd declares February dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd:Board of Directors has declared a dividend of C$0.10833 per common share to be paid on March 15 to shareholders of record on February 29.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd declares January dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd:Board of Directors has declared a dividend of CDN $0.10833 per common share.Payable on February 15.Record date as on January 29.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd declares December dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd:Board of Directors has declared a dividend of C$0.10833 per common share to be paid on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 31.

PrairieSky Royalty Closes $680 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement of Subscription Receipts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd:completed its previously announced private placement subscription receipt financing.Corporation issued an aggregate of 26,976,000 subscription receipts at a price of $25.20 per Subscription Receipt by way of a private placement to certain investors for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $680 million.PrairieSky will use the proceeds of the Private Placement to fund substantially all of the cash portion of the purchase price of the previously announced acquisition of certain royalty assets from Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd declares November dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd:Declares dividend of CDN $0.10833 per common share to be paid on Dec. 15 to shareholders of record on Nov. 30.Declared the dividend payable in either cash or common shares at the election of the shareholder.