Prosiebensat 1 Media confirms group financial FY 2017 outlook

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Prosiebensat 1 Media Se :Prosiebensat 1 Media - expecting Q3 2017 revenues of its broadcasting German-speaking segment to decline by a mid-single digit percentage compared to prior year.Prosiebensat 1 Media SE says group financial outlook for FY 2017 confirmed.TV advertising revenues to develop below previous expectations for Q3 2017.Prosiebensat 1 Media SE says also confirms its communicated dividend policy and financial leverage target range.

Prosiebensat 1 Media appoints new corporate spokesman

July 19 (Reuters) - PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE ::MERLIN KOENE TO LEAD THE COMMUNICATION OF THE PROSIEBENSAT.1 GROUP AS OF OCTOBER 1, 2017 AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GROUP SPEAKER.

ProSiebenSat. 1 Media and Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution extend frame license agreement

May 23 (Reuters) - Prosiebensat 1 Media SE ::PROSIEBEN AND TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX TELEVISION DISTRIBUTION EXTEND FRAME LICENSE AGREEMENT.

ProSiebenSat.1 CEO says could IPO certain assets in future, but not now

Prosiebensat.1 : CEO says could ipo certain assets in future, but now wants to keep all assets because of high synergies Further company coverage: [PSMGn.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

ProSiebenSat.1 and General Atlantic to invest in Kaeuferportal

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE : ProSiebenSat.1 Group and General Atlantic announce their investments in Kaeuferportal .ProSiebenSat.1 Group and General Atlantic will each acquire a 42 percent stake in the company.

Oakley Capital sells partial stake in Parship Elite to ProSiebenSat.1

Oakley Capital Investments Ltd :Sells partial stake in Parship Elite group to Prosiebensat.1 media. Transaction values business at eur 300m.

Prosiebensat.1 Media says Blackrock Inc notified co that it plans to acquire further voting rights in co within next 12 months

Prosiebensat.1 Media SE : Blackrock notified it intends to exert influence on appointment/removal of administrative, managing, supervisory bodies members .Blackrock Inc notified co that it plans to acquire further voting rights in co within next 12 months.

Prosiebensat1 says maintains outlook despite uncertainties due to Brexit

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE : Says maintains outlook despite macroeconomic uncertainties due to brexit Further company coverage: [PSMGn.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

ProSiebenSat 1 to merge Aeria Games Europe unit with Gamigo

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE : Says to merge its Aeria Games Europe unit with Gamigo AG, to hold 33 percent in combined games-publishing group Further company coverage: [PSMGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Prosiebensat 1 Media confirms FY 2016 outlook

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE:Group confirms positive full-year outlook for 2016.