Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (PSMGn.DE)

PSMGn.DE on Xetra

29.78EUR
5:10pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.35 (-1.18%)
Prev Close
€30.14
Open
€30.26
Day's High
€30.28
Day's Low
€29.74
Volume
618,736
Avg. Vol
1,380,831
52-wk High
€41.77
52-wk Low
€27.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Prosiebensat 1 Media confirms group financial FY 2017 outlook
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Prosiebensat 1 Media Se :Prosiebensat 1 Media - expecting Q3 2017 revenues of its broadcasting German-speaking segment to decline by a mid-single digit percentage compared to prior year.Prosiebensat 1 Media SE says group financial outlook for FY 2017 confirmed.TV advertising revenues to develop below previous expectations for Q3 2017.Prosiebensat 1 Media SE says also confirms its communicated dividend policy and financial leverage target range.  Full Article

Prosiebensat 1 Media appoints new corporate spokesman
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 

July 19 (Reuters) - PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE ::MERLIN KOENE TO LEAD THE COMMUNICATION OF THE PROSIEBENSAT.1 GROUP AS OF OCTOBER 1, 2017 AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GROUP SPEAKER.  Full Article

ProSiebenSat. 1 Media and Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution extend frame license agreement
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - Prosiebensat 1 Media SE ::PROSIEBEN AND TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX TELEVISION DISTRIBUTION EXTEND FRAME LICENSE AGREEMENT.  Full Article

ProSiebenSat.1 CEO says could IPO certain assets in future, but not now
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Prosiebensat.1 : CEO says could ipo certain assets in future, but now wants to keep all assets because of high synergies Further company coverage: [PSMGn.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).  Full Article

ProSiebenSat.1 and General Atlantic to invest in Kaeuferportal
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE : ProSiebenSat.1 Group and General Atlantic announce their investments in Kaeuferportal .ProSiebenSat.1 Group and General Atlantic will each acquire a 42 percent stake in the company.  Full Article

Oakley Capital sells partial stake in Parship Elite to ProSiebenSat.1
Monday, 5 Sep 2016 

Oakley Capital Investments Ltd :Sells partial stake in Parship Elite group to Prosiebensat.1 media. Transaction values business at eur 300m.  Full Article

Prosiebensat.1 Media says Blackrock Inc notified co that it plans to acquire further voting rights in co within next 12 months
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Prosiebensat.1 Media SE : Blackrock notified it intends to exert influence on appointment/removal of administrative, managing, supervisory bodies members .Blackrock Inc notified co that it plans to acquire further voting rights in co within next 12 months.  Full Article

Prosiebensat1 says maintains outlook despite uncertainties due to Brexit
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE : Says maintains outlook despite macroeconomic uncertainties due to brexit Further company coverage: [PSMGn.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).  Full Article

ProSiebenSat 1 to merge Aeria Games Europe unit with Gamigo
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE : Says to merge its Aeria Games Europe unit with Gamigo AG, to hold 33 percent in combined games-publishing group Further company coverage: [PSMGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Prosiebensat 1 Media confirms FY 2016 outlook
Tuesday, 3 May 2016 

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE:Group confirms positive full-year outlook for 2016.  Full Article

