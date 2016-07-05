Persimmon Plc : CEO says tradings been good, interest has remained strong after the brexit vote . CEO says slight increase in buyers pulling out of deals after referendum vote, but it has settled down . CEO says if conditions turned tough, or we see a weak market, we would back away from the land buying market . CEO says indications are that first-time buyer still keen to move forward after Brexit vote Further company coverage: [PSN.L] ((Bengaluru Newsroom +918067491136;)).

Persimmon Plc : Trading update . Trading through first half of year has been strong . Approvals remained ahead of last year for April/May period despite a period of increasing uncertainty leading up to EU referendum . We continued to take good levels of sales through May and June with our private sales rate being c. 1 pct ahead year on year. . We expect group's first half operating margin will be ahead of 23 pct delivered in second half of 2015 . Average number of active sales sites in first half of year was 9 pct lower than last year at 355 sites. . Group's total forward sales value at 30 June 2016 of 1.36 bln stg is level with last year and provides a strong platform for second half of year . At 30 June group held 462 mln stg of cash (2015:278 mln stg). . It remains too soon to judge effect that result of EU referendum will have on UK new homes market . With average selling price of about 205,500 stg having increased by 6 pct (2015: 194,378 stg), group revenues of 1.49 bln stg were 12 pct ahead of last year (2015: 1.33 bln stg) . Increased its legal completion volumes by 6 pct to 7,238 new homes in period (2015: 6,855) . Mortgage approvals for home purchase in Q1 of 2016 were 18 pct ahead of prior year . Group has an excellent pipeline of a further c.100 new outlets on which construction is expected to commence in second half..