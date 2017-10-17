Pearson Plc : Is trading in-line with expectations set in February and is reiterating 2016 guidance . Growth and simplification plan is on-track and our 2018 goals are unchanged . If current exchange rates persist until end of 2016 earnings per share guidance range will increase by approximately 4p . H1 sales of 1,866 mln pounds declined 7 pct in underlying terms primarily due to expected declines in assessment revenues in US and UK . H1 adjusted EPS loss 1.3 pence versus 4.4 pence profit year ago . Interim dividend 18 penceper share . H1 adjusted operating profit of 15m pounds is in-line with our expectations and down 39m pounds when compared to H1 2015 . H1 revenues declined 11 pct at constant exchange rates, reflecting underlying revenue declines . Dividend held level at 18p, in-line with previous guidance, reflecting board's confidence in medium term outlook .In 2016, expect to report adjusted operating profit, adjusted EPS before costs of restructuring of between 580m pounds and 620m pounds and between 50p and 55p.