PTC India Ltd (PTCI.BO)

PTCI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

118.10INR
11:38am IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.85 (-1.54%)
Prev Close
Rs119.95
Open
Rs120.00
Day's High
Rs120.65
Day's Low
Rs117.80
Volume
71,494
Avg. Vol
324,585
52-wk High
Rs130.20
52-wk Low
Rs66.80

Latest Key Developments

Ptc India March-qtr net profit falls
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

PTC India Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 396.9 million rupees versus profit of 564.4 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter total income from operations 30.43 billion rupees versus 23.57 billion rupees year ago . Recommends dividend of INR 2.50 per share .  Full Article

PTC India Ltd News

MEDIA-Institutional investors in PTC India seek board representation - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Earnings vs. Estimates

