Edition:
India

PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PTCN.NS)

PTCN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

40.45INR
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.85 (+4.79%)
Prev Close
Rs38.60
Open
Rs39.05
Day's High
Rs40.80
Day's Low
Rs38.70
Volume
5,543,964
Avg. Vol
2,298,660
52-wk High
Rs50.75
52-wk Low
Rs33.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PTC India Financial Services to consider raising funds
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

PTC India Financial Services Ltd :PTC India Financial Services says to consider raising funds on a private placement basis.  Full Article

PTC India Financial Services June-qtr profit rises
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

PTC India Financial Services Ltd : June-quarter net profit 674.5 million rupees versus 613.7 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 2.71 billion rupees versus 2.27 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

PTC India Financial Services Ltd News

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 10

Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aavantika Gas Ltd ST Bk Fac

» More PTCN.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials