Playtech Plc : Shares in Playtech open 3.3 percent up after co says it would return 150 million euros to shareholders via a special dividend Further company coverage: [PTEC.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

Playtech Plc : Has acquired best gaming technology gmbh for eur 138 million. Consideration was paid from playtech's existing cash resources . Has acquired 90% of issued share capital of bgt for eur 138 million, with remaining 10% retained by dr. Armin sageder, bgt's founder and ceo, who will remain with bgt for at least 3 years from completion . Has a call option to purchase remaining 10% of bgt at a valuation of 6x bgt's 2019 ebitda, subject to maximum consideration of eur 55 million for 10% holding .Acquisition is expected to generate high single-digit earnings accretion for Playtech in first full year of ownership.

Uk's Takeover Panel Hearing Committee : Concluded and rules that there is no basis for requiring publication by ladbrokes of any further information relating . No basis for requiring ladbrokes to call further meeting to vote on resolutions which were before shareholders on 24 nov Further company coverage: [LAD.L].

Playtech Plc : Acquisition of Quickspin AB . Acquisition of Quickspin AB , both in online real money gambling as well as in social gaming market. .Playtech will pay a maximum consideration of 6 times Quickspin's EBITDA in 2018, subject to a cap of 50 million euro.

Playtech Plc :83.08 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of remuneration report, 16.92 percent against.

Playtech Plc :Growth in daily average revenues in gaming division in 2016 remains in line with growth experienced in first 53 days of year.